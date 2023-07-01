An Eras Tour Security Guard Unintentionally Danced With Millie Bobby Brown At Taylor Swift's Concert, And The Viral TikTok Is So Wholesome

The wholesome moments security guards have been having at the Eras Tour are continuing, and this time an A-List Swifties was part of the amazing viral moment. At Taylor Swift’s show in Cincinnati, longtime fan and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was in attendance. During the concert, the security guard standing in front of the VIP tent had an amazing moment with the actress, and now it’s going viral on TikTok… as it should.

In the caption of the viral TikTok from Cammy Cam, the security guard wrote that this moment she shared with Millie Bobby Brown “made” her “entire life.” It would make mine too. Just this video has made my day, and I bet it will lift your mood up too, check it out:

Brown is clearly in her Lover era with her pink outfit, which tracks since she used a lyric from the Taylor Swift track of the same name to announce her engagement . Like the Swiftie she is, the actress was jamming out to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and according to Cammy Cam in a follow-up TikTok , she grabbed the security guard's hand out of nowhere so they could dance together. The Swiftie said:

So, I was just walking, singing along to “All Too Well,” and all the sudden someone grabs my hand, and I’m like ‘Oh my god, fun, a Swiftie wants to sing with me, that’s so fun.’ I look at her face, and it’s Millie Bobby Brown. And I literally looked at her, and out loud I said ‘What the fuck.’ And she started cackling. We started talking, and she was so sweet. We were singing, dancing, having a wonderful time.

If that wasn’t enough, Brown also was super sweet and chatted with the security guard for a while. She continued to explain what happened, saying:

She told me, ‘Cameron you’re really slaying tonight.’ And I looked her in the eyes, and I said ‘You just made my whole life.’ So Millie Bobby Brown was the sweetest person ever, she was having such a good time, and I’m just so lucky.

Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever? This will live rent-free in my mind just like the viral TikTok of the security guard who was seen singing along to every song on the Eras Tour. I also think this interaction is 100% my favorite story about an A-lister attending one of Swift’s concerts. While Rachel Zegler was living her best life at the Met Life show, and Flavor Flav was thriving when he attended , Millie Bobby Brown was able to not only have a great time herself but also make a fellow Swiftie’s life.

Along with this interaction adding to the list of wholesome moments from the Eras Tour, it’s also another connection between the Stranger Things cast and Taylor Swift. Obviously, the Eleven actress’s co-star Sadie Sink starred in the music video for the extended version of “All Too Well.” Also, earlier this week Joe Keery was seen walking out of the studio the “Cruel Summer” singer has been working at while she tours. While it's unknown if he was collaborating on one of Swift’s upcoming projects or if it was just a coincidence, it’s still an exciting connection.

Overall, this moment between Millie Bobby Brown and an Eras Tour security guard was overwhelmingly wholesome. Also, it just goes to show how much fun the Swifties (and the A-List guests) have together at Taylor Swift’s concerts.