Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Was Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's Studio, And I’m Obsessed With All The Swifties' Reactions

In a crossover event I never could have imagined, Joe Keery , you know, of Stranger Things fame, was seen leaving Electric Lady Studios, which is the recording studio Taylor Swift has been working at frequently over the last few months. Due to the unexpected nature of this duo, fans were obviously shook by the news that the actor was seen leaving the place where some of Swift’s upcoming projects are likely being recorded, and their reactions are, of course, the best.

Over the last few months, Taylor Swift has been spotted walking in and out of Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Clearly, she’s working on something musical, however, we have no idea what it is. Could it be the re-recording of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) ? Could it be an entirely new album? Maybe she’s putting the finishing touches on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The options are endless, however, these new images of her and Keery have fans theorizing that he might be involved with whatever she’s working on, and they’re pumped about it. As shown by @katy_dara’s tweet:

Joe Keery was seen leaving Electric Lady on the same day as Taylor Swift, nobody speak to me

Others were flabbergasted by the idea of Djo (which is the name Keery goes by musically) and Swift collaborating. For example, @http_migraine posted:

of all the collaborations i never anticipated djo x taylor swift. i think it will be a lavender haze remix

I could totally see a “Lavender Haze” remix, or any Midnights remix honestly. Also, considering Swift tends to collaborate with artists on her vault tracks for re-records (Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams will be featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Verison)), I could see them popping up on Taylor’s Versions on 1989 or Reputation too.

While this is an exciting prospect, it’s also possible that Keery was simply working at the same studio that day, and it had nothing to do with Taylor Swift. Due to this some fans, like @carolinef1923 , are trying to lower their expectations:

Trying to move on with my day like I haven’t seen rumors that Joe Keery was leaving a Taylor Swift studio session pic.twitter.com/huivWIgrzCJune 27, 2023 See more

Other fans couldn’t contain their excitement, and for @saigondjo this was a moment she’d been manifesting as she posted this hilarious video:

I LITERALLY MANIFESTED TAYLOR SWIFT AND JOE KEERY WITH THIS pic.twitter.com/v1uofm1XT0June 27, 2023 See more

Again, we don’t know if Keery and Swift are collaborating, or if they’re simply working from the same studio. However, both options got @djoshoe excited as they used a clip from Arthur to demonstrate their enthusiasm:

thinking about joe keery working on a new album for djo and using the same studio taylor swift uses pic.twitter.com/Sd8eKhKSnGJune 27, 2023 See more

Along with the collaboration tweets, some fans are hypothesizing that this means the two are dating. However, it seems like many Swifties have already put the dating rumors to rest. While the internet had a heyday over her alleged breakup with Matty Healy , and Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn officially split up earlier this year, when it comes to the Grammy-winner and the Free Guy star, it seems like fans are of the opinion that this is a professional relationship.

If Joe Keery is indeed collaborating with Taylor Swift, this would mark the second time a Stranger Things cast member has worked with the singer. Sadie Sink notably starred in All Too Well: The Short Film. Along with this, other stars of the Netflix hit have shown their love for the singer, like Millie Bobby Brown, who used a “Lover” lyric to announce her engagement. Considering how much the ensemble of this show seems to love the “Cruel Summer” singer, it seems sort of likely that Steve Harrington himself could be collaborating with her.