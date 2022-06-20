Looks Like Charlie Sheen Has Had A Change Of Heart About His And Denise Richards’ Daughter Joining OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently made headlines when she joined OnlyFans. While Richards was supportive of her daughter’s new endeavor, the ever-opinionated Sheen had a disapproving reaction to the news. Now, after some time to think about it, it sounds like he had a change of heart.

Charlie Sheen walked back his initial comments regarding Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans and explained his new stance in a statement to Entertainment Tonight . A publicist for Sheen shared new thoughts from the actor who stated his ex-wife Denise Richards made some “salient points” after chastising him and others for criticizing Sami’s decision and shared his new stance on the matter:

Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.

The latest comments made by Charlie Sheen are much different than the initial statement he made after Sami Sheen’s announcement. Sheen originally stated that he disapproved of his daughter’s decision, but because she is eighteen and lives with Denise Richards, he couldn’t prevent it from happening. Sheen added that because he couldn’t prevent it, he asked her to “keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

As for the “salient points” Denise Richards made that inspired Charlie Sheen (who is attempting to make a comeback with a new series ) to change his stance, those came in a lengthy statement the actress posted to her Instagram. Richards took Sheen and others to task for criticizing Sami Sheen and applauded her daughter for her confidence:

Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans account is now active and already has some information up for anyone wanting to subscribe. Subscriptions start at $19.99 a month, and can expect three uploads a week from Sheen. Sheen also promises sales on her profile around the holidays, and that her messages are open to subscribers that wish to reach out. Sheen recently amassed 100k followers on Instagram alone, so it stands to reason she might grow her new platform rather quickly, assuming those fans are interested.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have a unified stance on their daughter’s OnlyFans, but their latest public back and forth is just one of many past encounters in their relationship post-divorce. Richards even revealed in 2019 that her divorce from the actor resulted in sizable legal fees, which ultimately drove her to do reality television . We’ll see if the two can remain cordial after this recent exchange, but only time will tell.