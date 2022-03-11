Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Her Biggest Issue With Working In The Porn Industry

Euphoria is one of HBO’s biggest series and includes an impressively talented cast, including Chloe Cherry as Faye, Custer’s girlfriend and Fezco and Ashtray’s roommate. While Faye’s conflicting loyalty between her boyfriend and Fez played a decent part in the second season, Cherry was a standout. Before the actress portrayed Faye, she was actually in the porn industry for quite some time and she’s now revealing her biggest issue with it.

Chloe Cherry gave a candid interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, opening up about her previous work in the porn industry. The Euphoria actress starred in hundreds of adult films and racked up over 125 million views on PornHub. While that’s all in the past, Cherry revealed that although she doesn’t have any regrets about it, there is one thing she didn’t like:

The only thing that sucks about working in porn is just the way that people will treat you outside of the industry. Just the way that, suddenly, my friends that I was friends with in high school didn’t want to be friends anymore because they thought I was going to fuck their boyfriend. It’s like, I don’t want anything to do with your boyfriend.

Chloe Cherry doesn't seem to regret her work in the porn industry, but does have that one leftover issue with it. The actress went on to describe how it felt getting rejected by her own friends and treated differently because of her job.

These weird ideas that people would get about you, I think that’s the only bad thing about it. People thought just because you were this way on camera that you are actually going to be [that person]... I lost a lot of female friends because they thought I couldn’t be around them... Or their boyfriend would say 'No, you can’t hang out with her,' and they actually would listen to them, which I thought was the craziest part.

On top of her friends not accepting her, Chloe Cherry also opened up about her family not all showing support. Her mom told her that sex work is “the lowest thing a person can do."

While Chloe Cherry isn’t as close to her mom as she once was, she is still close to the rest of her family. She also noted how she doesn’t really have friends, but sometimes you just have to choose yourself. And choosing herself she did, because now Cherry is on one of the most popular shows on HBO.

Cherry was thriving on Euphoria in Season 2, but not all of the attention she has gotten for the show has been great. The actress spoke out about fans’ reactions about Faye and her “lips being so big,” noting that it’s been surreal and no one has mentioned it to her in front of her face. With all the memes being made about her, Cherry didn’t fully comprehend what was happening.

Meanwhile, Euphoria aired its second season finale recently and while it was a tad controversial with the big death, there were plenty of moments throughout the season that fans still can’t get over. HBO was quick to renew the series for a third season halfway through Season 2. Even though there's no saying how long fans will have to wait for Season 3, creator Sam Levinson and the writers are getting more episodes to go in some new directions or perhaps fix the things that might have not done so well for Season 2.

It's unknown if Chloe Cherry will be in the third season, but hopefully she is so we get even more Faye. In the meantime, check out what to watch if you love Euphoria.