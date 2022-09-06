Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Rocked Some Tall Shoes On The Red Carpet, Then Showed Off Her ‘Battle Wounds’

Sydney Sweeney stole the show when she set foot on the red carpet at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The Euphoria breakout star arrived at the world premiere of Bones and All, which stars indy darling Timotheé Chalamet. The actress was sporting a floor-length Giorgio Armani black ball gown, adorned with a high-neck, black bow. The classic fashion piece was not to be out done, as Sweeney also wore a pair of large platform heels. But the shoes did a bit of damage, as evidenced by the actress showing off her "battle scars."

I've heard of suffering for one's art, but being in pain in the name of fashion is a whole other thing. Sydney Sweeney did indeed pull off a look that fans surely won't forget, though. Check out her striking heels (which were six-inches high, according to Footwear News) in the image down below:

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Though it's hard to deny that the heels were fashionable and stunning, but Sydney Sweeney definitely paid the price. The Emmy-nominated star shared a photo of her feet on her Instagram Stories, clearly a result from her bold red carpet footwear choice. Sweeney’s feet are covered in bandages, either preventing blisters from occurring or covering ones already formed. Check out her “battle wounds” below:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

She must've been feeling that while on the red carpet, but at least she wasn't alone. The star attended with her friend and co-star Maude Apatow, who also wore a black Armani gown. In pictures Apatow shared on her Instagram, they both looked breathtaking in their matching gowns.

Footwear woes aside, Sydney Sweeney has had an absolutely incredible year, and an appearance at the Venice Film Festival is just the icing on the cake. This year Sweeney appeared on not one, but two critically acclaimed series for HBO, The White Lotus and the second season of the aforementioned teen drama. Sweeney’s work was so revered that she nabbed 2022 Emmy nominations for her work on both shows. The Euphoria star also landed a role in Sony’s Madame Web, which is led by Dakota Johnson.

The massive platform heels aren't the only fashion choice the rising star has made that's received attention, as she's become something of a trendsetter. Recently, the Gen-Z kid helped bring back the side part, and has had some truly iconic makeup looks on Euphoria.

The Bones and All premiere seemed like the time to bring out all the bold fashion choices. Timotheé Chalamet showed up to the premiere in a bright red, backless jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann. It seemed appropriate given the unique film he was promoting alongside co-star Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino.

In terms of Sydney Sweeney, we won't have to wait long before seeing more iconic looks coming from her. I’m sure the actress will be at the Emmys this month and will be wearing something stunning. Let's just hope her shoes are a bit more comfortable this time around.

You can watch Sydney Sweeney's work by streaming the first two seasons of Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus using an HBO Max subscription.