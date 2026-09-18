90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Accused Sarper Of Making Jokes About Their Sex Life, And He Responded

Shekinah Güven is speaking out about Sarper, accusing him of revealing intimate details about their sex life during his stand-up comedy routine. Now he's speaking out, just days before the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all arrives on the 2026 TV schedule.

Following reports that Shekinah skipped out on the tell-all, she posted a video online asking 90 Day Fiancé fans attending Sarper's shows for help. She laid out the situation as she knew it and how those who have attended her estranged husband's comedy routine can help her (Via 90 Day Fiancé Update on Instagram):

So, today, I was made aware that Sarper is using very personal, intimate, sexual information. Information about me in his comedy show. It's like a new low that he's now gone to, and it's super humiliating. It's very invasive. It's very personal and private, and I never thought in a million years these things would be exposed, but I guess there's no line he won't cross to get a laugh...And there's repercussions for that. We're in the US, but my request is that if you are going to one of his shows or if you've been at one of his shows and you have any information, please send it to me.

I've seen women talk about going on dates with Sarper since he's been on tour, but I haven't seen anything about sexually explicit material about Shekinah in his stand-up routine. It'll be interesting to see what could surface from this, especially since she's hinting at pursuing legal action.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As for Sarper, he's refuting any and all claims that he's done anything like that. He responded in since-deleted Instagram Stories and clarified exactly how much about Shekinah was in his routine:

She wants attention. I've already removed almost everything about her from my routine and my stand-up. I only have 2-3 jokes left about her, and she already knows exactly what they are. The lips tattoo and her sisters' trip to Turkey. Those stories were even shown on TV...I'm taking those last innocent jokes about her out too. I won't even mention her name anymore.

Sarper added that any jokes pertaining to sex were about the litany of other women he's allegedly slept with in past years, and not specific to Shekinah. Obviously, there's a number of people who have attended his shows in the past months and would be able to confirm one way or another whether she was brought up or not.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers know the stand-up comedy routine was a sore spot for Shekinah. She even remarked that Sarper seemingly agreed to the spinoff not because he wanted to save his marriage, but because he was openly trying to promote his growing career.

Regardless, it seems more than likely that this once-loving duo will be the next 90 Day couple to split after marriage. It's surprising to see, especially since they started off the spinoff looking like the strongest couple attending the marriage retreat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, that all changed once Shekinah got into an altercation with Thaís Ramone and, in a fit of rage, told her to "Go back to her country." The offensive remark turned the entire cast against her, and even Sarper agreed she crossed a line that she wasn't willing to apologize for. It felt as though their problems only worsened after that, as they became more concerned with isolating themselves from the rest of the cast rather than working on their marital issues.

I'm eager to hear details on what goes down in the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all, and what we learn from Sarper about their marriage after the show. It also seems like we'll see more drama unfold online, so it might be a good idea to keep an eye on their social media accounts as well.