I Was Surprised Meryl Streep Landed Narnia's Aslan, But Greta Gerwig Revealed Why

One of the most anticipated upcoming book-to-screen adaptations is The Magician’s Nephew, which will take us back through the wardrobe to a place we haven’t been since 2010. Our return to Narnia will look a little different with director Greta Gerwig at the helm, so there’s been constant casting buzz, and in a shocking twist, one of the rumors turns out to be true. I was initially surprised Meryl Streep landed the role of Narnia’s Aslan, but Gerwig revealed why, and it makes sense.

Empire received the inside scoop on the movie, including a first glimpse at the infamous Narnia mentor. In a bold move, the lion who’s male in the books and the original trilogy (and was previously voiced by Liam Neeson) is, for the first time, being voiced by a female star. However, if you’re going to take a big swing, why not go for someone as iconic as Streep? Gerwig explains the reason for her choice:

I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness. Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight.

That someone definitely sounds like Streep. I think Ryan Gosling said it best (in Project Hail Mary): “She can do anything.” The cover of Empire also gave us a glimpse of what Aslan will look like with heterochromatic eyes and red stripes, which are nods to one of the director’s inspirations for the movie: David Bowie. After breaking insane records with Barbie, many are eagerly waiting to see what colorful life she’s going to breathe into the franchise. I’m fully expecting the setting to capture the magic and wonder of the world. Given the alleged budget Netflix has allocated for the movie, it should look incredible.

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The movie will follow the plot of The Magician’s Nephew, which is actually the sixth book in the series, though it’s the first chronologically in the story. Given the love for the original trilogy, I think it was smart of Netflix to start the potential new franchise here. This would also mean that Streep will be around for a while, as Aslan is an important character in each book in the C.S. Lewis series. After hearing Gerwig break down her vision for the role, I’m totally on board:

I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child. And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one.

Meanwhile, the cast list for The Magician's Nephew is a little longer. In addition to Streep, Daniel Craig has a significant role as Uncle Andrew who is a self-proclaimed magician who is responsible for revealing Narnia to humans. Also in the movie is Emma Mackey as Jadis, aka the White Witch, Carey Mulligan (who thankfully won’t be fighting Weeping Angels), Andor actor Denise Gough, and up-and-coming actors David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell.

While we don’t know much about what to expect, we do know the basics, such as the plot of the book it’s adapting. The story follows two children as they discover a world of magic where they accidentally unleash an evil queen. It is currently unknown if more movies will follow, but we can expect The Magician’s Nephew to hit theaters February 12 and then be available to stream in April with a Netflix subscription.

I'm ready to see (or hear?) Streep in the role, along with seeing Gerwig's undoubtedly stunning vision for the world of Narnia.