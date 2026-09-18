From Tom Holland & Zendaya Kissing To Harrison Ford Declining Pic: What You Didn't See At The Emmys

Watching the Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, it might have felt like it was all about the nominees and winners. After all, there's the moment their names were announced, as well as their heartfelt speeches tearjerking tributes. But some of the best moments at the September 14th ceremony happened off-camera and behind the scenes.

Of course, when Zendaya is at an event, all eyes are on her. She got plenty of screen time sitting in the front row as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She also turned the night out into a rare shared public appearance with Tom Holland, who was there to support while he sat by her side in the Peacock Theater. According to USA Today, the actress, who looked flawless in her custom Prada gown, even got a smooch from the Spider-Man star during the night while actors like Gary Oldman, Ayo Edibiri, and Chase Infiniti stopped by their table to chat.

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax) A photo posted by on

Dreams also came true on Emmy night for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Dexter Sol Ansell, who went to the event with the goal of meeting Zendaya. When he learned his TV series had received nominations, it was hard to decide whether he was more excited about that fact or about the opportunity it would give him to meet the Euphoria star. Per the post above from HBO's Instagram, the big smile on his face says it all.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: NBC)

Harrison Ford Was So Very Harrison Ford On The Emmys Blue Carpet

There were also memorable moments that happened outside before the event even started. The humid Los Angeles evening made portable fans and water bottles a must as the attendees posed their way down the Emmys blue carpet and chatted with various media outlets before making their way into the air-conditioned theater.

However, the heat didn’t stop Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter’s strutting in her Emmy trophy outfit that turned her gold from head to toe. While her look, giant wings and all, instantly became viral, Harrison Ford was not willing to get caught up in the gag, as he politely declined becoming part of the moment for a photographer. I’m not at all surprised that the Shrinking actor passed and it was probably a wise decision because who knows whether some of that gold could have rubbed off on his tuxedo.

For every special moment on the air – from Matthew Rhys’ two Emmys in one night, for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me, to the emotional tribute to the late and gone-too-soon Catherine O’Hara, to Tom Pelphrey’s heartfelt praise of his family, including partner Kaley Cuoco – there were human moments like Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough and Bait actor Riz Ahmed picking up movie theater snacks to help them make it through the three-hour long event. I just hope next year they find a way to show some of these moments during the broadcast.