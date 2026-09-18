Frankie Muniz Gets Candid About 'Hitting Rock Bottom' And The 'Unexpected Gift' Of It

Frankie Muniz has been working since he was 12 years old, and has really made a name for himself. Between becoming known for Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar and being a full-time NASCAR driver, there’s a lot the 40-year-old has accomplished. But recently, as the actor shared, he’s been having a tough go of it mental health wise.

On Friday morning, Muniz took to X to get honest about how he’s been feeling lately. In his words:

The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone. The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world...the actual one.

Frankie Muniz has been dealing with a significant change in his life lately. Back in July, he and his wife of six years announced that they had decided to end their marriage after a period of separation. The couple were together for ten years and have a 5-year-old son named Mauz.

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He did not explain why exactly he was writing this statement, but we do know he's going through a hard time, as Muniz added in his new post:

I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible. That idea has been sitting with me. In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.

While Muniz is being candid about “hitting rock bottom,” he ultimately has a positive message to share. He communicated that sometimes one needs to find themselves in a rough patch to ultimately grow and get closer to the person one wants to be. Here’s what else he wrote in his latest post:

I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up. It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible. That idea has been sitting with me. In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.

This isn’t the first time Muniz has been honest about having a hard time. On September 1, he simply wrote “Struggling.” in another post. Last month, he also said he was “learning a lot about [himself]”, after he had “ignored” it.

He also posted a couple of photos of himself as a kid with these words: “Sometimes I wish I could go back to this.” He also shared sadness over Hayden Panettiere’s recent death in another post, saying he had “many amazing stories and memories with her.”

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Frankie Muniz is currently part of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series where he is currently in the 25th spot of 121, with six races left in the series. He was also on the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year with Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

The series, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription, Muniz got to return to his famed role for the first time in 18 years. He also got to reunite with his TV dad Bryan Cranston alongside much of the original cast. The series earned high praise from critics and fans alike.

Muniz’s latest post led to an outpouring of support from fans. People replied back by saying they were “sending positive vibes” and writing that they’re dealing with similar feelings lately as well. The actor’s post is ultimately one of hope, even though things might be hard personally for him right now.