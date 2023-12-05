Amidst Family Reunion Rumors, Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Reportedly Had His Leg Amputated

Britney Spears has a complicated relationship with her family — having made several accusations against them for their actions during the 13-year conservatorship they held over her — but lately she seems to be trying to heal some of those wounds. After a “wonderful” birthday reunion with mom Lynne Spears , Britney is allegedly also considering reconciling with her father. Jamie Spears has apparently been dealing with health issues, and news of the possible reunion with his older daughter comes amid reports that he recently had his leg amputated.

It was reported in October that Jamie Spears was “ severely ill ” and had been battling an infection that required surgery. TMZ reports that due to that infection, he had his leg amputated a month ago. The site reports that the Spears patriarch was in the hospital for weeks and underwent five surgeries to attempt to contain the infection, but the efforts were unsuccessful. Doctors reportedly decided amputation was the only way to proceed.

Insiders claim that Britney Spears’ father is not doing well, as he’s also suffering other ailments and has been under stress from the criticism he’s received in the aftermath of the release of his daughter’s memoir The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears hasn’t held back in regards to criticism of her father during her conservatorship, saying his treatment of her was akin to sex trafficking . In addition to taking away other freedoms from her, including not being able to drive , drink alcohol or remove her IUD, the pop star has said Jamie Spears extorted her and made millions of dollars from the conservatorship.

However, TMZ reports that amid her dad’s health battles, Britney Spears has softened toward Jamie. She reportedly has said she misses him and was allegedly willing to help him out financially by sending him money. The sources allege that Jamie harbors no ill will toward his daughter, and there’s nothing he’d want more than to reconcile.

Jamie Spears has defended the conservatorship over the years, maintaining that he was right to take action and that his daughter might not be alive today if he hadn’t. He allegedly also had no interest in reading what Britney had to say about him in her tell-all book.

That memoir, however, might have put the “Hold Me Closer” singer on a path to healing her relationship with her family, as she apparently found the process of telling her story “so cathartic.” It’s also been a difficult year for other reasons — “2023 sucked,” Britney said on Instagram — as she and Sam Asghari decided to end their seven-year relationship after one year of marriage.

It seems like Britney Spears’ emotional journey coupled with Jamie Spears’ health issues might inspire a reunion between the two, where it once seemed like there was no hope that could happen. Spears has already reconnected with her mother and brother Bryan, and is reportedly trying to make peace with sister Jamie Lynn as well, so we’ll have to see what the future holds for her and her dad.