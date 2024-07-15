A Fan Just Shared A Beverly Hills 90210 Clip With Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, And Mathew Perry That's Absolutely Sobering

It would be an understatement to say that Hollywood – and the entertainment-loving world at large – have lost a number of beloved actors over the past few years. For example, fan-favorite star Luke Perry sadly died at 52 back in 2019 and, in late 2023, Matthew Perry passed away at 54 . Most recently, many have been mourning Luke’s fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member, Shannen Doherty, who died at the age of 53 following a years-long battle with cancer. Amid the sea of tributes that have flooded the Internet since Doherty’s death was announced, a fan shared a clip from the aforementioned teen drama series, which features all three of the late actors. And, in all honesty, it’s pretty sobering to watch.

The fan dropped the clip on Threads, and the scene itself is from the Beverly Hills, 90210 episode “April Is the Cruelest Month,” which is part of the first season. It shows Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) and Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) having a brief encounter with Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestly) and fellow student Roger Azarian (Matthew Perry). What’s eerie about this clip isn’t the mere fact that Priestly is the only actor in it that’s still with us but the conversation that Brenda and Dylan have after the other pair speed off:

Said episode centers around Brandon’s interview with Roger, West Beverly Hills High School’s tennis star. After chatting with his peer and taking a look at a screenplay he wrote, Brandon begins to see that the young athlete may be dealing with some dark impulses. It’s a heavy installment of the long-running Fox show and one that remains memorable. That’s arguably due to the inclusion of the future Friends star.

What’s so tragic about watching that scene now is knowing that Matthew Perry dealt with a host of personal problems throughout his own life. The beloved actor struggled with addictions to both alcohol and drugs at different points in time. Later in life, Perry, whose death was attributed to the effects of the drug ketamine – was open about his struggles later in life. He documented quite a bit of his experiences in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. So, with all of this in mind, it’s quite jarring to see that TV show clip.

It’s honestly still hard to believe that three of the actors in the scene have passed on. Luke Perry sadly died after suffering two major strokes and being put on life support. At the time of his passing, he was starring as Fred Andrews on the CW teen drama Riverdale. His character was ultimately written out, with Fred ultimately dying following a hit-and-run incident. The Season 4 premiere paid tribute to Perry and his character, and Shannen Doherty guest-starred as a way to honor her late on-screen partner.

Shannen Doherty’s death was confirmed by her publicist this past weekend. The late Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission a few years later, before the disease returned. Throughout her cancer battle, Doherty was candid about her struggles and seemingly didn’t lose her upbeat spirit. She was even humorously morbid at times, going as far as to detail the “fun” plans she had for her remains following her death.

Like so many others, I’m sad that she, Matthew Perry and Luke Perry have passed away, and the clip above is a stark reminder of their absences. However, it also likely exudes nostalgia for fans who loved watching their work. All three will certainly be missed, but they’ll absolutely never be forgotten.

