J.K. Rowling Claims Public Critics Of Her Transgender Views Have Supported Her Privately
Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling has been in hot water for years thanks to her controversial views about transgender women.
Ever since its introduction as a series of novels, the Harry Potter franchise has been wildly popular, eventually spanning movies (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), theme parks, and even Broadway. But in recent years author J.K. Rowling has been at the heart of controversy, specifically related to her views about the transgender community. And recently she claimed public critics of her transgender views have supported her privately.
Over the years a number of Harry Potter figures have responded to Rowling's comments, and instead voiced their support for the transgender community. That includes Daniel Radcliffe, who first used his voice in 2020 and hasn't stopped since. But according to the author, some folks have done an about face and checked on her after speaking out publicly. In part of her new book The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht (via Deadline), she claimed:
It sounds like she was expecting some people to turn their backs on her when revealing (and doubling down) on her trans rhetoric. But Rowling also says that some folks who condemned her publicly have reached out to make sure their relationship with the author was ok.
J.K. Rowling didn't name any names, although fans can assume that Daniel Radcliffe's continued support of the trans community exclude him from the list of folks who reached out to her. All three of the original Harry Potter stars have voiced similar opinions, while highlighting how vulnerable the transgender community is as a whole.
Despite the constant chatter that's occurred in the years since Rowling received backlash, she's continued to share her opinion about the transgender community, specifically trans women who are seeking safe access to female spaces. And her latest book seemingly continues to stick to those guns.
In addition to various Harry Potter figures speaking out to opposite Rowling's controversial views, fans have also been vocal in their response. Some longtime fans who grew up with the Wizarding World have boycotted Harry Potter altogether in protest.
Of course, the author has also gotten her share of support. Horace Slughorn actor Jim Broadbent voiced his disappointment in the vitriol aimed at Rowling, while Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes have voiced similar opinions.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It's currently unclear when the Wizarding World will return to theaters, as it looks like the Fantastic Beasts franchise might be over. Luckily fans can look forward the HBO's Harry Potter series. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.