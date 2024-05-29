J.K. Rowling Claims Public Critics Of Her Transgender Views Have Supported Her Privately

Ever since its introduction as a series of novels, the Harry Potter franchise has been wildly popular, eventually spanning movies (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), theme parks, and even Broadway. But in recent years author J.K. Rowling has been at the heart of controversy, specifically related to her views about the transgender community. And recently she claimed public critics of her transgender views have supported her privately.

Over the years a number of Harry Potter figures have responded to Rowling's comments, and instead voiced their support for the transgender community. That includes Daniel Radcliffe, who first used his voice in 2020 and hasn't stopped since. But according to the author, some folks have done an about face and checked on her after speaking out publicly. In part of her new book The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht (via Deadline), she claimed:

People who’d worked with me rushed to distance themselves from me or to add their public condemnation of my blasphemous views. In truth, the condemnation of certain individuals was far less surprising to me than the fact that some of them then emailed me, or sent messages through third parties, to check that we were still friends.

It sounds like she was expecting some people to turn their backs on her when revealing (and doubling down) on her trans rhetoric. But Rowling also says that some folks who condemned her publicly have reached out to make sure their relationship with the author was ok.

J.K. Rowling didn't name any names, although fans can assume that Daniel Radcliffe's continued support of the trans community exclude him from the list of folks who reached out to her. All three of the original Harry Potter stars have voiced similar opinions, while highlighting how vulnerable the transgender community is as a whole.

Despite the constant chatter that's occurred in the years since Rowling received backlash, she's continued to share her opinion about the transgender community, specifically trans women who are seeking safe access to female spaces. And her latest book seemingly continues to stick to those guns.

In addition to various Harry Potter figures speaking out to opposite Rowling's controversial views, fans have also been vocal in their response. Some longtime fans who grew up with the Wizarding World have boycotted Harry Potter altogether in protest.

Of course, the author has also gotten her share of support. Horace Slughorn actor Jim Broadbent voiced his disappointment in the vitriol aimed at Rowling, while Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes have voiced similar opinions.

It's currently unclear when the Wizarding World will return to theaters, as it looks like the Fantastic Beasts franchise might be over. Luckily fans can look forward the HBO's Harry Potter series. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.