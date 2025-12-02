‘What The Hell Was That?’ Danny DeVito Was Live On ManningCast When The Kicker Whiffed On A Field Goal

Tune into any professional sporting event on the 2025 TV schedule, and you’re likely to see inspiring stories of athletes who overcame adversity and physical battles between the most skilled players in their areas of expertise. The greatness is what ropes us in, and it’s also probably why sports bloopers are so hilariously satisfying. Man, did we get a good one on Monday night, when the New York Giants kicker completely muffed a field goal attempt, leading to an A+ reaction from Danny DeVito.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was a guest on Eli and Peyton Manning’s ManningCast, an alternate — and far more casual — broadcast of the Monday Night Football matchup. Halfway through the second quarter, the struggling Giants were trying to catch up to the New England Patriots by adding 3 points to the scoreboard, but as you can see below, it didn’t go exactly as planned:

“What the hell was that?!” – Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/8TNx7mJyMhDecember 2, 2025

New York kicker Younghoe Koo swung his leg forward, but instead of connecting with the ball, the toe of his shoe dug into the turf, tripping him up and leaving the football untouched. To call it an embarrassing moment for the placekicker, who’s been in the NFL since 2017, would be an understatement.

Danny DeVito’s hands flew to his head in shock. The expression on his face said it all, but he vocalized his thoughts all the same:

I’ve never seen that [before], I’ve never seen that. What the hell was that?

I can’t tell if Eli Manning was trying not to laugh or if he was simply overcome with secondhand mortification for his former team’s kicker. He remained silent with his hands over his mouth as Peyton Manning gave the play-by-play of Younghoe Koo tripping over the turf. The ex-Colt took a swipe at his brother, commenting:

Eli, it’s like one of the fat 9-irons you hit. It’s all grass!

Unfortunately for Younghoe Koo, sports bloopers like this one are so epically embarrassing that there’s often no escaping them (like Mark Sanchez’s 2012 butt fumble — which, coincidentally, also happened during a Thanksgiving week game). Other hilarious moments, however, tend to fade with time. For instance, by next season we may not remember why Patrick Mahomes doesn’t spike the ball in the endzone.

Candid moments like the reaction from Danny DeVito don’t exactly help the kicker’s cause, though. It’s viral clips like Monday’s muffed field goal and Bill Belichick seeming to groan at Taylor Swift being shown at a Chiefs game that keep us tuning into the ManningCast, along with the playful commentary provided by the Super Bowl-winning brothers.

I mean, where else are you going to get one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time to produce handwritten proof that he tried to get Pope Leo to join their broadcast? Joe Buck certainly isn’t doing that.

If you want to catch Peyton and Eli in action during the next viral moment, they’ll return to ManningCast at 8 p.m. ET Monday, December 15, on ESPN2, when the Miami Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers.