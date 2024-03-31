FBI: Most Wanted Is Improving An Unlikely Relationship, And Remy May Need It In Next Episode

FBI: Most Wanted is already nearly at its halfway point in the 2024 TV schedule on CBS, but the fifth season has been plenty eventful in the six episodes that have aired so far. The most recent episode continued the story of Barnes' marriage on the rocks, and ended with the cultivation of an unlikely friendship: with Remy. The pair's relationship didn't get off to the strongest start, and if this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship, it could be just in time for Remy.

In the most recent episode, which aired on March 26 with the task force in action investigating some shady dealings involving college basketball, Barnes began to open up to Remy about her relationship struggles. She dropped the reveal that her boss had recommended the therapist that she and Charlotte were seeing, and then the duo of agents decided to get some drinks together instead of going home at the end of the case. For once, when one character offered to talk, the other took them up on it!

Over drinks, Barnes revealed about the state of her marriage:

We're both willing to do the therapy, so we're obviously both still in it. That's what I'm trying to hang onto right now.

While Remy isn't an expert when it comes to marriage, he did tell her that therapy takes time, and he thinks what makes a marriage work is the same as what makes the team work: "good communication, honesty, knowing your weaknesses, bringing your strengths to the table."

And he wasn't just there to be a confidant for a one-sided conversation with Barnes, as he had his own family struggles that he seemed to really need to talk about. He told her:

Look, I know how tough family can be. My nephew Corey has been staying with me and I just don't get it. I mean, this dumbass kid was this close to graduating med school, and he just drops out. I don't think he even knows [what he's doing]. I might trust him to figure things out if he had a plan, but when I leave in the morning for work, he's still sleeping. When I come home at night, he's out God knows where. I told him to get a part-time job, but he doesn't listen. Try to give him some structure. He's driving me nuts, and I don't know why he doesn't put his dirty socks in the hamper. If this is parenting... sucks.

Barnes suggested that he try to open up and be honest with Corey, and talk to him about Mikey after what happened last season. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Remy didn't even know he had a nephew. And if this exchange about marriage and family was between any other characters, I might not think much about it days later, but Barnes and Remy got off to a pretty rocky start after the death of Jess, and Remy was wondering just at the beginning of Season 5 if any of his coworkers even liked him.

As Roxy Sternberg – who shared how Most Wanted is hiding her real-life pregnancy in Season 5 – reflected to CinemaBlend earlier this year, Barnes felt she "had to prove herself all over again to this new person having worked with Jess for so many years," and it wasn't pleasant. For his part, Remy wasn't really acknowledging her status on the team early on. If you'd asked me before the beginning of the latest episode on March 26 who I thought would be confiding in each other over drinks by the end, I probably would have picked any duo other than Barnes and Remy!

And I'm quite glad to be wrong, because there was a lovely friendly chemistry between Roxy Sternberg and Dylan McDermott. Considering what's in store for Remy next, I'm also hoping that he's ready to continue leaning on his friend. The episode that airs on April 2 is called "Rendition," and the episode description from CBS reads:

The Fugitive Task Force springs into action after four detectives are shot dead during a prisoner exchange outside of a diner in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Remy struggles with having Corey as a roommate.

Remy's struggles with his nephew clearly aren't over yet, no matter if he took Barnes' advice about the situation. Whether or not it will have to get worse before it gets better remains to be seen.

For now, you can keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted, following FBI: International – which just sent Vo on a risky undercover op – at 9 p.m. and FBI at 8 p.m. You can also revisit older episodes of Most Wanted streaming, with the first four seasons via Peacock Premium subscription and the fifth season so far via Paramount+ subscription.