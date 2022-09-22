Adam Levine's Fifth Accuser Goes Public With Claims About His Interests In ‘Booty Stories’

The Internet may be having fun with Adam Levine’s sexting scandal , but the situation is likely not nearly as amusing for the Maroon 5 frontman or his accusers, as more women are coming forward with claims that he also slid into their DMs. At least five women have now said they exchanged messages with the married rock star, providing alleged screenshots that give context to what Levine called his “poor judgment.” The singer reportedly comments a lot about fitness regimens and particularly liked “booty stories,” according to one accuser.

Sumner Stroh came forward on September 20, not just with allegations that she’d been involved with Adam Levine for about a year, but saying that he’d contacted her about her thoughts on naming his third child “Sumner.” The audacious claims drew a lot of attention, and others began to come forward with their own stories, including Ashley Russell, a 21-year-old student at Auburn University. She told DailyMail.com that the “She Will Be Loved” singer started messaging her on Instagram in March, revealing:

[He would message] almost everyday at night around 10pm my time. I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him. He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.

While Ashley Russell claimed they would exchange messages almost daily, he stopped after she warned him that he was going to get in trouble, she said:

When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.

The Auburn student was the fifth woman to come forward with stories of the singer’s alleged flirtations. Comedian Maryka showed part of an exchange in which she asked if Adam Levine if he was married, and he appears to have responded, “Yeah, but it’s complicated.” A woman named Alyson Rose also shared photos of their flirty messages on TikTok, DailyMail.com reported.

The fourth to come forward was yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, who posted on her Instagram Stories about an incident that reportedly occurred over 10 years ago, when Adam Levine is said to have told his friends “his yoga teacher had the best ass in town” before reaching out to her directly. She said (via DailyMail.com):

One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’

This alleged exchange took place before the rocker was married, but Alanna Zabel said it sent her then-boyfriend into a jealous rage in which he broke her wrist. Zabel claimed when she told Adam Levine what happened he “ignored it, never apologized,” and iced her out.

Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, has not publicly responded to any of the recent happenings, but Adam Levine did post a statement admitting to being flirtatious, but he denied any cheating. This elicited a sarcastic response from Sumner Stroh , his initial accuser, who said, “Someone get this man a dictionary.”