Fire Country's Cast Announced Season 2 Is In Production With A Fantastic BTS TikTok, And Fans Are Freaking Out About It
They're back in Edgewater!
The cast of Fire Country is back in action! Season 2 of the Max Thieriot fire drama is officially in production on its sophomore installment, and fans can’t wait for the show to return on the 2024 TV schedule on February 16. So, to celebrate the beginning of production, the show posted a fantastic BTS TikTok featuring the cast, and it’s got fans all kinds of hyped.
In a show’s TikTok featuring the majority of the regular Fire Country cast, the actors enthusiastically talked about getting back to work on the hit CBS drama. The show’s production, like many, was delayed because of the strikes. However, after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended, they could get back to work, and the actors are stoked, check it out:
@firecountrycbs ♬ original sound - firecountrycbs
As you can see, “baby face Jake,” Jordan Calloway and Stephanie Arcila, who plays Gabriela, introduced the video, exclaiming:
The video also featured fun BTS footage from Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny, during a night shoot, Billy Burke, AKA Vince, yelling “We’re back,” and the man behind it all, Max Thieriot, promising that the season is going to be “great.” Overall, it was a fantastic video that gave us a peek into Season 2, and it showed us just how thrilled the actors are to be back in Edgewater.
On top of all that, showrunner Tia Napolitano promised this season would “shock everybody” recently, so mix those comments with this TikTok, and you have me super excited for Season 2. Fans are hyped too, especially after seeing this BTS video that showed off the cast’s enthusiasm about the show as well as hints about the action to come. Here are a few of the highlights:
- can't wait!! we are beyond ready!!! -Chasity Sutton
- Finally ya'll -Mary Dyer
- Finally!!! you know what you been doing to us waiting this long!!! -Jenny Smith
- soooo excited!!! -Amber Riley
- I'm excited this is my favorite show 🥰🥰 -Courtney Cork
- so excited. let's go! 🔥 -Sarah Ison
- yea yea yea 💯❤🤗 -penelopegregory51
- OMG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR EVER 🥰🥰 -mceni80
- Hell yeah can’t fricken wait 😎😎 -Jamie Cristilli
We’ve been waiting a long time for Season 2, so it makes sense that the general consensus in the comments was that folks can’t wait for Fire Country to return. Luckily, the crew got back to work quickly and the fire drama’s premiere date was announced not long after the strikes ended.
On top of the wait being almost over, we’ve also gotten a few exciting details about what’s to come in Season 2. For example, Rafael de la Fuente is joining the cast, and he could bring the drama with him, especially when it comes to the relationships between Bode and the firehouse, specifically Gabriela.
Now, we just have to wait a few more weeks, and before we know it, we’ll be finding out what they were shooting in this fun BTS footage and what will happen to Bode and co. next when Season 2 of Fire Country premieres on CBS on February 16. As we wait for these new episodes, make sure to check out Season 1 with a Paramount+ subscription, and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the updates regarding Max Thieriot’s beloved show.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes