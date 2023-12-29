Fire Country's Cast Announced Season 2 Is In Production With A Fantastic BTS TikTok, And Fans Are Freaking Out About It

The cast of Fire Country is back in action! Season 2 of the Max Thieriot fire drama is officially in production on its sophomore installment, and fans can’t wait for the show to return on the 2024 TV schedule on February 16. So, to celebrate the beginning of production, the show posted a fantastic BTS TikTok featuring the cast, and it’s got fans all kinds of hyped.

In a show’s TikTok featuring the majority of the regular Fire Country cast , the actors enthusiastically talked about getting back to work on the hit CBS drama. The show’s production, like many, was delayed because of the strikes. However, after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended , they could get back to work, and the actors are stoked, check it out:

As you can see, “baby face Jake,” Jordan Calloway and Stephanie Arcila, who plays Gabriela, introduced the video, exclaiming:

Here we go, Season 2!

The video also featured fun BTS footage from Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny, during a night shoot, Billy Burke, AKA Vince, yelling “We’re back,” and the man behind it all, Max Thieriot, promising that the season is going to be “great.” Overall, it was a fantastic video that gave us a peek into Season 2, and it showed us just how thrilled the actors are to be back in Edgewater.

On top of all that, showrunner Tia Napolitano promised this season would “shock everybody” recently, so mix those comments with this TikTok, and you have me super excited for Season 2. Fans are hyped too, especially after seeing this BTS video that showed off the cast’s enthusiasm about the show as well as hints about the action to come. Here are a few of the highlights:

can't wait!! we are beyond ready!!! -Chasity Sutton

Finally ya'll -Mary Dyer

Finally!!! you know what you been doing to us waiting this long!!! -Jenny Smith

soooo excited!!! -Amber Riley

I'm excited this is my favorite show 🥰🥰 -Courtney Cork

so excited. let's go! 🔥 -Sarah Ison

yea yea yea 💯❤🤗 -penelopegregory51

OMG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR EVER 🥰🥰 -mceni80

Hell yeah can’t fricken wait 😎😎 -Jamie Cristilli

We’ve been waiting a long time for Season 2, so it makes sense that the general consensus in the comments was that folks can’t wait for Fire Country to return. Luckily, the crew got back to work quickly and the fire drama’s premiere date was announced not long after the strikes ended.

On top of the wait being almost over, we’ve also gotten a few exciting details about what’s to come in Season 2. For example, Rafael de la Fuente is joining the cast , and he could bring the drama with him, especially when it comes to the relationships between Bode and the firehouse, specifically Gabriela.