Fire Country Showrunner Is Ready To 'Shock Everybody' With Season 2, And There’s One Storyline I Hope She’s Referring To

Fire Country’s second season is officially in development! Now that the WGA writers’ strike is over, the scriptwriters were able to start work on the sophomore season of Max Thieriot’s firefighter drama. While it’s likely Season 2 won’t appear on the 2023 TV schedule , it’s coming, and its showrunner, Tia Napolitano, is excited about it. She’s also teasing how this installment is ready to “shock everybody” with its upcoming episodes. Well, if we’re going to be seeing a shocking storyline, there is one plot point I really hope she’s referring to – and it has to do with that cliffhanger involving Bode.

What Fire Country’s Showrunner Said About Season 2

After an incredibly successful freshmen run, Fire Country is set to come back for Season 2 after the strikes come to a close. While SAG-AFTRA is still on the picket lines, the WGA and AMPTP came to an agreement, and writers were able to start working again. Referring to getting back into the writers' room, Tia Napolitano explained why she’s so excited about the upcoming episodes of Max Thieriot’s fire drama. She told Deadline :

I feel energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1. It’s the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we’re ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we’re finally out there.

After supporting each other during the strikes through group chats , and finding support in folks who watch the show, it really sounds like the writers ready to rock. I also get the feeling they’re stoked to build on the groundwork laid in Season 1.

Like the first installment, it sounds like we’re in for a wild and shocking ride. There are lots of plot points that could be included in the shock factor, including Sharon’s illness and the aftereffects of Jake being falsely accused of arson. However, the storyline I hope she’s referring to is Bode’s.

The Fire Country Storyline I’m Hoping Tia Napolitano Is Referring To

It’s highly likely Napolitano is referring to Bode’s story with this statement, along with others. Max Thieriot's character went through the wringer in Season 1, especially at the end, and he faced unnecessary consequences because of it.

To recap, in the season finale of Fire Country, there was a big plot twist involving Bode. The whole second half of the season, Thieriot's character was prepping for his parole hearing, and everyone thought he’d be freed at the end of the finale. However, he took the blame for a drug problem at camp, which he had nothing to do with, and ended up going back to prison.

This plot twist is bound to impact every character in Fire Country, and I imagine that no matter what happens with Bode, it will be shocking.

This is a storyline I need the show to address immediately in Season 2. I genuinely don’t know how Bode is going to get out of this conundrum, and it’s easily the most compelling and important plot point in the show. I desperately need to know what the writers are cooking up when it comes to how Bode is going to get back to Edgewater. Hopefully, Napolitano’s “shock” comments are in reference to it.