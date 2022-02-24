Following Celebrity Big Brother Drama, Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Posted Angry And Expletive-Filled Rant

Following reports that Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend Matthew Rondeau wasn’t happy about his girlfriend’s friendship with Lamar Odom on Celebrity Big Brother, Rondeau posted an alarming rant from Moakler’s phone on February 24, the day after CBB's Season 3 finale. In the vid, he's seen angrily saying he was “done” while making accusations about Moakler while recording in front of a house where he says she spent the night.

Matthew Rondeau’s expletive-laced rant — which he made on Shanna Moakler's Instagram Live after seemingly taking Shanna Moakler's phone without permission — follows reports that he was upset by Moakler’s supposed flirtations with Lamar Odom that Rondeau would have viewed on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother and the show’s live feeds on Paramount+. Despite Moakler telling CinemaBlend that she and Rondeau were “in a good place,” after the show, Rondeau accused Moakler in the video of not being over her exes — including Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker — and other infidelities. The troubling video, captured for posterity on Twitter, showed Rondeau using extreme language in reference to his on-off girlfriend. Here's a very NSFW excerpt:

She’s a fucking whore. I don’t give a fuck. Quote me on it. It’s fucking done. You are never gonna fucking see me with this fucking cunt again. I don’t give a fuck … That’s the fucking truth. The truth is she talks to fucking married fucking couples’ husbands. That’s the fucking truth. We have a laptop that we fucking share together. My name pops up in the fucking laptop. This fucking asshole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over fucking Travis, she ain’t fucking over anything. She’s a complete fucking fabrication of life.

TMZ reported that police showed up and arrested Matthew Rondeau on charges of felony domestic violence after authorities were called to Shanna Moakler’s house the morning of February 24. US Weekly confirmed “someone” was arrested at Moakler’s home and were awaiting confirmation on whether that person was Rondeau or not. As of this writing, US Weekly said no one had been booked or charged yet.

Matthew Rondeau purported in his rant that he was not drunk or high, but rather that he was heartbroken about Shanna Moakler’s alleged cheating.

And no I’m not fucking drunk, I’m not fucking high, I’m not nothing. I’m completely heartbroken. I’m sick of this fucking world worshipping this fucking asshole of a human being, when all I do is fucking try.

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau started dating in 2020, and have been off and on for the past couple of years. After breaking up in May 2021, the couple reunited around the time that Moakler’s ex-husband Travis Barker proposed to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler and Barker share two children — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Moakler had a shared interest in the Kardashians with fellow Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Lamar Odom, who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian.

As it's implied in the video Rondeau recorded below, he was not too happy about Moakler having any interest in Odom or any other men she may have been hanging out with.

https://t.co/Kc3yL6T9BqFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Matthew Rondeau’s expletive-filled rant was more than a little alarming, and we hope that Shanna Moakler, her children, and everyone else involved are safe and remain that way through this scary situation.