Celebrity Big Brother: Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend May Not Be Too Happy About Her Friendship With Lamar Odom

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is delivering drama that few might’ve expected, and it’s reportedly expanding beyond the house. Shortly after fans got more details about the drama that occurred between Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kirkpatrick before the live feeds turned on, it's been reported that Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend is allegedly very unhappy about her friendship with former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is allegedly upset after watching her interact with Lamar Odom on Celebrity Big Brother episodes and live feeds. TMZ reports that Rondeau overheard Moakler making innuendo remarks, in addition to comments she usually only makes around him. He apparently believes the show's producers could be egging on the supposedly flirtatious conversations between the two but is said to be reconsidering proposing to her regardless.

While this is going on, former Celebrity Big Brother houseguest and reality television star Teddi Mellencamp ( who isn’t afraid to share her opinions ) spoke out publicly about Matthew Rondeau and his famous girlfriend. On her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod , Mellencamp revealed that Rondeau spoke to her, though not in a way one might expect:

Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs. Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.

Teddi Mellencamp then went on to say the two shared an exchange in which Matthew Rondeau allegedly said some negative things about Shanna Moakler. Mellencamp brought up one alleged instance, in which she referred to a hat she loaned Moakler before leaving Celebrity Big Brother and said Rondeau replied she’d never get the headwear back. Mellencamp closed the conversation by saying she had “additional concerns” for her co-star, which leaves things somewhat unclear.

Lamar Odom is a big subject of Celebrity Big Brother thus far, mainly because of the comments he’s made about his ex Khloé Kardashian and his willingness to say just about anything. It’s unclear whether he or Shanna Moakler know anything about what’s being said about their friendship outside the house, though it's worth noting there hasn’t been a ton of speculation from the fandom on whether anything is happening between the two. Relationship troubles are nothing new for the franchise, unfortunately, as houseguests have lost significant others after romances that occurred in the house.

If Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler do share common ground, it’s mostly due to their ties to the Kardashian family. As previously mentioned, Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian, and Shanna Moakler is the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian’s current fiancé, (and frequent PDA partner) Travis Barker. And the show has definitely played on this link. In a recent episode in Odom and Moakler were asked, by Julie Chen Moonves, to guess the name of Kylie Jenner’s new baby . Perhaps a question about the nature of their friendship will come during the next live episode?