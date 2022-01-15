Former Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright Shares Whether She's On Team Lala Kent or Team Randall Emmett After Breakup

The end of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s three-year-long engagement is the most significant Vanderpump Rules breakup to happen in quite a while. Emmett was spotted out-and-about with other women last fall, leading to speculation that he was cheating on his fiancée, which Kent has indeed confirmed to be true. The 31-year-old mother of Emmett’s youngest child will frequently even shade him in the press about it. Her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright weighed in as to whether she’s Team Lala or Team Randall in this situation.

Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor abruptly left the show ahead of Season 9, so their standing with their previous castmates isn’t always known. However, as far as fans saw between Cartwright and Lala Kent on-screen, they were supposedly very good friends, and their respective partners were seen as equally good friends. When asked about the big split in an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Cartwright shared where the battle lines are really drawn, saying,

Well, I'm Team Lala all the way. I feel for her for everything that she's going through. She's an incredible mom. Jax and Randall were super close... I'm not really sure exactly what's going on with them, but let me just say, I'm Team Lala and I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family.

So, it would seem Lala Kent has at least one Vanderpump Rules alum in her corner, Jax Taylor and Randall Emmett’s supposed friendship notwithstanding. (Kent, too, shared in the midst of filming Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season that she missed ex-castmates like Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder “very much.”) Yet, the newly single mother is apparently not on good standing with the current cast, who she claimed did not show any love to her concerning the breakup during the reunion. Brock Davies definitely had a harsh thing or two to say.

More recently, Lala Kent and James Kennedy talked about both of their recent breakups on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and kinda sorta maybe implied that they would be open to getting back together again. Crazier things have certainly happened on and off Vanderpump Rules...

…such as Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's up-and-down storylines on the show. Taylor was even caught cheating on Cartwright at one point with Faith Stowers, whose accusations of racism in 2020 resulted in Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute getting fired from Vanderpump Rules. Speculation had it that Cartwright and Taylor’s exit was because they didn't support the recent firings, although they claimed it was only because they were refocusing their attention on their burgeoning family (that now includes a son named Cruz). Regardless, Brittany Cartwright is backing Lala Kent amidst the split, and only time will see how the drama continues to unfold.