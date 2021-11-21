Amidst Split From Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Randall Emmett Gets Candid About Stepping Away From Their Joint Podcast

At the beginning of 2020, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett, a Hollywood producer, launched their Give Them Lala... and Randall podcast. They shared their personal lives and interviewed some of the biggest actors out there, including Sylvester Stallone and Emmett’s collaborator on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox. However, the couple has recently called off their engagement, with Kent reportedly having moved out of the house they shared together. Now, in a very candid announcement, Emmett is saying he's stepping away from their joint podcast as well.

The breakup is speculated to be the result of the producer allegedly cheating on the reality TV star. (And she seemingly anticipated on her show what it would come to.) She then alluded to the situation in her first post-split statement on their podcast, but she didn't explain why it happened. She’s also been hosting the show solo ever since. But in the latest episode, the producer returned (also solo) to talk with Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, about his new film, Hot Seat. Emmett revealed in his intro:

But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business. I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now.

Randall Emmett continued that he's “proud” of what they accomplished in the podcast and that overall, it was “really fucking fun.” However, he tactfully avoided mentioning the breakup elephant in the room. Before getting into the interview, he concluded with a slightly vague statement, saying:

We were two people that didn't know what we were doing when we started this [podcast]. And having said that, Lala and I have a beautiful, beautiful baby in Ocean, and I'm always going to be private.

The podcast departure sounds like their split is well and truly permanent, if we didn't already guess it from Lala Kent posting on Instagram about how she changed her “Rand” tattoo into “bRand new.” Moreover, the name of the podcast has since been changed to simply Give Them Lala, but what does this mean for the future of Vanderpump Rules? Randall Emmett has been on screen more than ever in the currently airing season. Likely, because of the breakup, he will become a faceless name as he was in previous years of the show. Yet that probably won't fly with some of her co-stars, whose private lives she herself has refused to keep private.

With any luck, Bravo fans won't have to wait all the way for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules before Lala Kent gets more frank about the situation. At least she got the podcast in the (semi)divorce?