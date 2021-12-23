Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Gets Candid About Finances After Randall Emmett Split

Ever since Lala Kent broke up with fiancé Randall Emmett (reportedly over cheating), she has been shading him left, right, and center on social media. Her newfound freedom is immortalized in a new tattoo. Her podcast scrubbed his name from the title. And her sex life? Apparently, much better now. But on a considerably more serious note, the Vanderpump Rules alum has opened up about the importance of financial independence after the split.

On her Give Them Lala podcast, for context, the reality star reflected on a situation in the most recent episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County. Newcomer Noella Bergener had just learned that her husband had filed for divorce and froze all their assets from her, including credit cards and financial support, leaving her and her 2-year-old son stuck. Lala Kent shared that she is “extremely passionate about this topic at this time,” given her situation with Randall Emmett, the father of her 8-month-old daughter. She candidly stated,

I don't think people realize – [specifically] women – how important it is, no matter who you are with, to have your ducks in a row financially. You may never have to use your funds for a rainy day, but God forbid you have to... You have to have your own money. And I learned this from my mom. She learned it from her mom. I never combined funds with he-whose-name-we-shall-not-mention. I always had my own credit card, always had my own bank account. Contrary to what people may think, I never had access to anything he had. Never. Never.

This revelation about her finances is just more fuel for the speculation that Lala Kent anticipated a breakup with Randall Emmett for some time. She explicitly said during the currently airing season of Vanderpump Rules that she was willing to not even get married to him, just so they would not be “legally” tied together should things change. Well, things did change and the Bravo star was prepared. She urged her podcast listeners to consider doing the same, saying,

The fact that when shit the fan, I was able to, no questions asked, leave the car behind, leave the house behind. Don't need the fucking insurance. I mean, I feel so blessed that my mom instilled that in me…I don't care if you're in the happiest relationship in the entire world: get your own funds immediately.

Luckily for Lala Kent, unlike so many women, she has had a few different streams of revenue to fall back on after ending her engagement with Randall Emmett. Not only is she raking in the beans from her various ad promotions on social media and the podcast, she is also still a main castmate on Bravo's hit show Vanderpump Rules. However, her future on the series might not be as certain anymore, considering how bad Kent says filming the Season 9 reunion went.

It wouldn't quite be Vanderpump Rules without Lala Kent. But apparently, she has bigger fish to fry in the path ahead of her. For more, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.