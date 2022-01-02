After Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Her Family Allegedly Has Thoughts

Kanye West has been outspoken about wanting to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, especially after she went public with her purported relationship with Pete Davidson and despite the fact that she filed paperwork to move ahead with the divorce. His latest decision — purchasing a home across the street from Kardashian — caused the world to raise a collective eyebrow at the eccentric rapper, and it looks like we weren’t alone. The Kardashian family apparently had some thoughts about West’s big purchase.

Sources have said that Ye’s decision to drop $4.5 million on the house across the street from his soon-to-be-ex-wife was more about remaining close to his four kids, (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2), rather than reuniting with Kim Kardashian. But the famous family reportedly isn’t buying it. Sources tell HollywoodLife that they think the move is kind of weird:

While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing. Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashians feel, is just a little bit too strange.

If there’s one thing the Kardashians seem to have mastered, it’s co-parenting with their exes. Matriarch Kris Jenner has emphasized that with her daughters after navigating that world with the late Robert Kardashian And now, as the source mentioned, Kourtney Kardashian has a “cordial” relationship with her three children’s father Scott Disick, even amidst her engagement to Travis Barker. Khloe Kardashian, for her part, has shown, in my humble opinion, an inhuman level of patience and grace with reported cheater Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old True.

So it’s understandable why Kim Kardashian’s family would see Kanye West’s move as unnecessarily close. While being present is his children’s lives is important, being across the street may not allow the former couple enough separation to truly move on from each other.

Kanye West had allegedly started dating 22-year-old model Vinetria around the time his estranged spouse went public with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. It’s no surprise in the weeks that followed — where West publicly pleaded and sang for his wife to come back — that they decided to end their romance.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, seems to be having fun with The King of Staten Island star. Although, between Kris Jenner’s holiday party getting scaled back due to COVID and Davidson’s co-hosting stint on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party, it’s unknown just how much time the couple spent together over the holidays.

If you want to relive some of Kimye’s happier moments, all 19 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are available for streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule when a premiere date is announced for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series.