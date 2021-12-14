What Kim Kardashian Said In Her New Court Documents About Her Split From Kanye West

After months of rumors and speculation regarding the status of her marriage, Kim Kardashian formally filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February. The two have since found themselves in an interesting state, one in which they’ve remained cordial but show no signs of getting back together. Recently though, West has been making candid appeals in an attempt to make up with his estranged wife. Kardashian, however, doesn’t seem to have those feelings and, based on comments found in newly released court documents, she is indeed ready to move on.

Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed legal docs in which she asked that a judge separate custody and property issues from her marital status. She also requested that her maiden name be restored. Upon approval, the media mogul would be declared legally single as opposed to still married. The documents obtained by People suggest that the star has been aiming to move forward with the proceedings since filing earlier this years but to no avail:

[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.

The latter point matches up with what’s been revealed over the past several weeks. Kanye West has been incredibly vocal about wanting to keep his family together and, in one instance, he even went as far as to say that he hadn’t received “the paperwork” yet . Nevertheless, within the docs, it’s stated that “has irremediably broken down” and that his wife “no longer desires to be married” to him, which also matches up with recent rumors . The filing continued:

There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.

Recent events suggest that Kim Kardashian still does have love and respect for the Donda rapper, as she’s appeared at his listening parties and even credited him for a recent honor. Despite this, it seems she’s currently seeing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson , though neither have outright confirmed a romance. But regardless whether she is dating him, it looks like Kardashian doesn’t envision a future with her hubby, as she conveyed in the filing:

Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. … [West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.