What Kim Kardashian Said In Her New Court Documents About Her Split From Kanye West
Court documents have revealed Kim Kardashian's current feelings.
After months of rumors and speculation regarding the status of her marriage, Kim Kardashian formally filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February. The two have since found themselves in an interesting state, one in which they’ve remained cordial but show no signs of getting back together. Recently though, West has been making candid appeals in an attempt to make up with his estranged wife. Kardashian, however, doesn’t seem to have those feelings and, based on comments found in newly released court documents, she is indeed ready to move on.
Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed legal docs in which she asked that a judge separate custody and property issues from her marital status. She also requested that her maiden name be restored. Upon approval, the media mogul would be declared legally single as opposed to still married. The documents obtained by People suggest that the star has been aiming to move forward with the proceedings since filing earlier this years but to no avail:
The latter point matches up with what’s been revealed over the past several weeks. Kanye West has been incredibly vocal about wanting to keep his family together and, in one instance, he even went as far as to say that he hadn’t received “the paperwork” yet. Nevertheless, within the docs, it’s stated that “has irremediably broken down” and that his wife “no longer desires to be married” to him, which also matches up with recent rumors. The filing continued:
Recent events suggest that Kim Kardashian still does have love and respect for the Donda rapper, as she’s appeared at his listening parties and even credited him for a recent honor. Despite this, it seems she’s currently seeing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, though neither have outright confirmed a romance. But regardless whether she is dating him, it looks like Kardashian doesn’t envision a future with her hubby, as she conveyed in the filing:
Of course, with this new filing, one now has to wonder how Kanye West will choose to respond. Sources allege that the Grammy winner has a “holy trinity” of reasons as to why he and Kim Kardashian should be together. But her recent sentiments could dash his continued hopes for a reconciliation. According to ET, the divorce hearing is set to take place in court on March 22, 2022. You never know what to expect with the eccentric musician, so all we can do at this point is wait and see how things pan out.
