Kanye West Splits With His Girlfriend Amidst Declarations About Kim Kardashian And Upcoming Holiday Party (With Pete Davidson)

Kanye West has been making headlines as of late and, as you may expect, the news hasn’t been related to his music career. Over the past few weeks, the rapper has been making public declarations of love to estranged wife Kim Kardashian. With the help of both social media posts and live performances, West has pleaded with his wife for a reconciliation and has shared his desire to get his family back together. Now, as he continues to try to mend fences, it would appear that he’s broken up with his new girlfriend. And if that weren’t awkward enough, he could be headed to a Kardashian family holiday party, where Pete Davidson will be in attendance.

In early November, it was alleged that Kanye West had found a new girlfriend in 22-year-old model Vinetria. This came on the heels of reports that his soon-to-be-ex-wife and the SNL star were seeing each other. News of West’s relationship has been scarce since then but, according to Page Six , he and his new lady decided to end their romance. The site also mentions that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram.



This marks the second relationship that the fashion mogul has reportedly been in since his reality TV star spouse filed for divorce back in February . By June, he was romantically linked to Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk, though the two seemingly split up in August . Interestingly enough, the musician hasn’t publicly acknowledged either relationship while making his appeals to his wife.

Through his attempts to woo back Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has been candid about his past mistakes . He’s discussed his battles with alcoholism, his “manic episode” in 2016 and even that ill-fated presidential run. West has also claimed that he’s yet to see any divorce paperwork and believes there are people in his wife’s ear that don’t want them together. Despite his comments though, the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum is looking to move on, as she recently filed a petition to be declared legally single .

While the SKIMS founder may be ready to end the marriage, she and her family have still been cordial to the Donda creator. In fact, E! News reports that matriarch and momager Kris Jenner has invited him to her annual Christmas party. It’s unclear if he’ll attend but, if he does, he could indeed run into Pete Davidson. His estranged wife’s new beau has apparently made a major impression on his alleged girlfriend’s family. E!’s source claims that “Kris is already obsessed with him” and that “the whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

The usually talkative Kanye West has yet to publicly address his feelings about Kim Kardashian’s purported romance. Based on his recent appeals, one would assume that he’s not thrilled about it. He was, however, dating someone himself in the midst of all of it, so it’s hard to say if he’d chastise Kardashian for doing the same. One thing that can be said, though, is that if both men do attend that party, it could be very interesting.