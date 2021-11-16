Kanye West Still Denying Kim Kardashian Divorce With Some Fresh Quotes About ‘The Paperwork’

One of the biggest stories of 2021 has arguably been the ongoing divorce proceedings between reality TV star Kim Kardashian and music mogul Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years back in February, following lingering rumors. From there, reports indicated that the two were moving through the process at a relatively smooth pace. However, based on recent comments from West, he’s not quite ready to call it quits with his wifey. Now, after denying the divorce, he’s provided some further bold claims about “the paperwork.”

The “Donda Chant” rapper hasn’t given too many interviews, but he’s been incredibly vocal as of late. He recently appeared on the Drink Champs podcast for a lengthy, two-part chat, during which he discussed a wide range of topics. One thing he got incredibly candid about was the nature of his divorce. The rapper previously alluded to not having seen any official documents and, during the second part of the interview, he doubled down on those claims. Said statements came up again while he asserted that his spouse has people trying to convince her to split up with him:

You don’t think the most popular, most famous woman in the world got [industry] plants? [You] don’t think they got nannies [pulls on ear]. ‘Hey, Kim. Hey, Kim. Don’t listen to Ye, he’s so crazy.’ What? Big facts, what are you talking about? But at the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet, so I’ma come on this joint and try to save my family, and keep my family together and try to save [Larry Hoover Jr.’s] family, my extended family.

Back in April, it was reported that Kanye West had responded to Kim Kardashian’s original divorce petition . In response, he formally asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, something he and Kardashian seemed to be on the same page about. Other small legal developments have been made known since then, including Kardashian’s reported acquisition of the couple’s home .

The rapper’s claims cannot be verified at this time, but he seems very serious about them. In the same interview, he spoke deeply about Kim Kardashian, who he still refers to as his “wife.” He even shared why he believes some people would prefer that she not become a lawyer . The musician thinks such a development would have a positive impact on young women, which he says is the opposite of what people in power want.

Though she has yet to directly respond to the comments from this conversation, reports suggest that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum isn’t fond of her soon-to-be-ex referring to her as his wife. Sources also claim there’s no chance for a romantic reconciliation at this time. Nevertheless, the two have been spending time together over the past few months, particularly at the rapper’s recent Donda listening parties.

These new statements may honestly come off as a bit confusing for a few reasons. One is that it was alleged earlier this year that the Grammy winner actually wanted out of the marriage before his spouse did. With this, he was apparently annoyed that the public narrative appeared to convey that she initiated the break up. What’s also interesting is that West has been romantically linked to two other women over the past year, with the current one being 22-year-old model Vinetria .

Only time will tell as to how things will pan out for the celebrity spouses. But if anything, it would at least seem that Kanye West isn’t quite ready to give up on Kim Kardashian just yet.