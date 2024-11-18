Family Matters' Jaleel White Just Admitted He Was Asked To Hide His 'Bulge' To Make Sure Things Were TGIF Appropriate

Jaleel White is best known for playing the role of Steve Urkel as part of the Family Matters cast . His lovable and nerdy character was a true standout due to his squeaky voice, unique walk and hiked-up pants with suspenders. But the former child star admits in his memoir that a serious change had to be made as he got older. He was apparently asked to hide his “bulge” for things to be TGIF-appropriate.

After Matthew Perry didn’t “sugarcoat” anything about his time on Friends or Magnum, P.I. icon Tom Selleck discussed his “accidental career” in memoirs, Jaleel White is following suit. Via his upcoming book, Growing Up Urkel, he reveals the highs and lows of fame following his time on Family Matters. As White was still in his 20s during the sitcom’s nine-season run, he revealed in his book (via The Sun ) how TV execs told him he needed to change his signature costume of hiked-up jeans and suspenders because his nether regions were beginning to become prominent. As he wrote:

Let’s get rid of the suspenders. Lower his pants, too. Oh and … It’s getting a bit uncomfortable watching him in tight jeans. There’s a, uh…bulge.

Growing pains (not the show) can crop up in any space, including the entertainment industry. Ultimately, one could argue that ridding Steve Urkel of the suspenders was a great way to show the character growing up and expanding his style choices. That was especially present throughout the final season of the show, which featured a subplot about Steve trying to find a new signature look.

The Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor also said he felt “like a banana” as he was “peeling” himself out of Steve Urkel's skin-tight jeans. Considering what a wholesome show Family Matters was, it’s understandable that TV execs needed to make style changes for the character to maintain his image while adapting to the physical changes of the actor portraying him.

Other than the physical challenges associated with his role, Jaleel White went through during his long run on Family Matters, he also had to face some emotional obstacles. Early on, he had to gel with his co-stars, as he said that he initially did not feel “welcomed” to the cast, as he was initially just meant to be a guest star on the series. Jo Marie Payton event spoke about an intense interaction she had with White while filming an episode, and fellow series alum Reginald VelJohnson claimed the California native was “difficult” to work with .

All of that aside, Jaleel White being told to hide his “bulge” as he was growing up speaks to some of the unique challenges young actors face when transitioning from childhood to adulthood while on a long-running TV show. Despite having to deal with such situations, White is still an example of a child star with so much personality at a young age , and it’s no wonder his stellar acting and impressive shift into the role of Steve Urkel enticed audiences to watch the sitcom throughout its run.

You can stream Family Matters using a Max subscription (and don't expect to see any "bulge"). Also, check out Jaleel White’s Growing Up Urkel, which hits Amazon and bookstores on November 19.