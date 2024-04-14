‘I Still Can’t Believe It’: Lori Loughlin Recalls The Emotional Moment She Heard Full House Co-Star Bob Saget Died

With a career spanning over four decades, Bob Saget established himself as an extremely talented actor, writer, stand-up comedian, director, and many other things in between. But, starting in 1987, he also became the TV dad that we all could look up to, thanks to his role as single father Danny Tanner on Full House. He’s been a part of comedy and sitcom lovers' lives for some time. So, when Saget suddenly passed away in 2022, many of us definitely felt like we'd lost someone close. And it seems like Saget's co-star, Lori Loughlin, is she still feeling the pain from the loss as indicated by her recollection of the moment she heard her friend and colleagued died.

The actress joined the Full House cast as a recurring guest in Season 2 as Rebecca Donaldson, Danny’s whip-smart co-host on Wake Up, San Francisco and love interest of his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis. Fans ended up loving her so much that her role became permanent. The Summerland actress was in her 20’s when she was cast and she spent many years growing with and becoming close to Bob Saget and her other co-stars. So, when speaking to her co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! , she revealed the instant heartbreak she felt when she found out the news about Saget’s death. As she put it:

I was playing golf. It was a Sunday, and I was with [husband Mossimo Giannulli], and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag… I took my phone out of my bag, and I probably had 25 missed phone calls. As I'm looking at my phone, I have 25 missed phone calls from John [Stamos]. I have like, 15 missed calls from Dave [Coulier]. I think I have a few missed phone calls from Candace [Cameron Bure]. And, as I'm looking at my phone and I'm thinking, 'Oh, that's not good.' … My phone rang in my hand, and it was Jodie. And I answered the phone… And she goes, ‘It’s Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘What, what?’ She goes, ‘No, he’s gone.’ And I just fell to my knees. And I just remember like, [Mossimo] trying to pick me up and get me out to the car to the parking lot.

My heart goes out to her. This is the type of experience that stays with a person for a lifetime, and it never gets easier to discuss. Thankfully, she has had her entire TV family by her side during this ordeal, and they still seem to be raising each other up.

Lori Loughlin continued on the topic, talking about what happened after she found out and what the cast did shortly after learning of the tragedy. She also explained that even though it’s been over two years since he passed, it’s still hard for her to believe the fan-favorite comedian is actually gone. And this is something I can completely relate to. She said:

I still can’t believe it. It’s still hard to believe. And then I called John right away right after I hung up with Jodi. And I just remember we made a plan. We went to Bob’s that night, you guys were all there. … It’s such a loss. You still somehow think, ‘Well, maybe he’ll come back.’ It’s just hard to believe. But he was great, and what a good man.

She is undoubtedly right. Bob Saget had such a positive impact on people far and wide. Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson were just two of the long list of people to pay tribute to Saget , noting how funny, kind, and how much he truly cared for others. John Stamos even described how he felt in his eulogy , stating that he doesn’t “have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart.”

I definitely agree with Lori Loughlin that it’s still hard to believe Bob Saget isn’t with us anymore. But, his friends and fans have been celebrating his legacy and keeping his memory alive. Not only that, but Saget's best movies and TV shows are sure to be enjoyed for years to come. One should also check out his wonderful on-screen friendship with Loughlin and all their best family moments that are featured on some of the well-loved Full House episodes . You can check those out with a Max subscription .