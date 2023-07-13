Candace Cameron Bure And Bob Saget Had An Unlikely Friendship. She Opened Up About How A Song Reminded Her Of The Late Full House Star

During Full House ’s eight-year run on ABC, Candace Cameron Bure was 11 to 19 years old. Those are pretty formative years, so it’s pretty easy to imagine how spending that time with her TV family could form a bond that’s persisted over the decades. However, it’s still pretty surprising just how close Bure was to the sitcom’s patriarch Bob Saget , with his filthy sense of humor a seemingly stark contrast to her strong Christian values. The love was there, however, and it was strong, and a year and a half after Saget’s death , Bure opened up about how a song reminded her of her friend.

Bob Saget — who was the epitome of a sitcom dad on Full House but as raunchy as they come on the stand-up stage — came up on Candace Cameron Bure’s podcast , as the actress talked with Christian music songwriter Katy Nichole about her song “Things I Wish I Would Have Said.” While it’s all too common that people miss opportunities to share their love for one another, that’s not an issue the Great American Family actress had with her TV dad. Bure explained:

You were talking about not letting that moment pass without telling someone that you love them and kind things about them, or whatever words you want to share. It often reminds me of my very good friend Bob Saget, because he was also that person, and he always told you that he loved you, no matter what, and since he passed over a year ago, it’s been a constant reminder on my mind, and when you have people like that in your life, you realize how valuable it is. And so I’m grateful for that relationship to show me how much that means and that I can pass that forward.

Having had Bob Saget in her life continues to remind Candace Cameron Bure to not hesitate to share kind words with her loved ones, she said, because the comedian demonstrated that in his life by always telling his Full House co-stars that he loved them. He also showed how much he cared by doling out the hugs. Bure remembered how there were “always hugs” from Saget, and she even memorialized him by selling sweatshirts to benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation that read “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

The actress has said that many people don’t understand how they could have been friends , given Bob Saget’s brand of humor, and she’s explained that she was able to separate the man telling the dirty jokes from the real heart she knew in her friend. But that doesn’t mean she approved of his crude sets, and Saget apparently knew where to draw the line. Candace Camerone Bure said the comedian would invite her to his shows but also warn her not to go. In her words:

He would invite me to things all the time in the stand-up world, but then say, ‘You’re invited but don’t come. Don’t come because I know you, this will cross a line for you. You’re not gonna enjoy it. You’re not gonna laugh. So, I love you, you can come if you want to, but don’t come.’

You have to appreciate that kind of honesty, with Bob Saget apparently knowing not to put his TV daughter in situations that would be uncomfortable for her.

Nobody can doubt the strength of Candace Cameron Bure’s relationship with Bob Saget, and it’s special that she still is reminded of the love he showed his TV family and how her memory of him reminds her to always share her own love with others.