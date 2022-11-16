Candace Cameron Bure Explains Her Controversial GAF Christmas Movie Quotes After Public Backlash
Here's how the ex-Hallmark actress responded.
Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been under fire for her recent comments regarding one of the reasons why she left the Hallmark Channel to be the chief creative officer of Great American Family. While speaking to the Wall Street Journal, she spoke about the decision not to feature LGBTQ+ stories on her network and focus on “traditional marriage” instead. After the comments led to viral backlash from the public, including JoJo Siwa and other celebrities, Bure is responding.
The actress took to her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon to address the public backlash. Here’s what she said:
Since the WSJ article was published a couple days ago, it has grabbed the attention of many who didn't like her comments, including JoJo Siwa, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community and criticized the actress for being “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.” Ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton called Bure a “bigot” and told her she could “ride that prejudice wave” to the bank. Bure’s comments continue as follows:
Candace Cameron Bure, who starred in ten holiday films over thirteen years with Hallmark, shocked fans earlier this year when she announced she’d be leaving the network for Great American Family, which she signed a deal for soon after. Bure’s comments on the recent controversy subsequently included this:
Bure concluded her comments by saying that her love of God will be “reflected in everything” she does and says. The actress shared that this is why she loves Christmas stories and her “Christmas wish” is for others to join her in “sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season.” Bure’s comments come shortly after her daughter called the media “absolutely vile” for allegedly twisting the narrative on Bure’s comments.
The key quote that Candace Cameron Bure said that sparked outrage was “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” CEO Bill Abbott followed up those comments by saying that he and GAF are aware of the 2022 trends and “there’s no whiteboard” that says they will and won’t go to certain places with their content.
When Bure exited Hallmark, she followed the network’s former CEO Bill Abbott, who refused to air a Zola commercial featuring brides kissing on the network in 2019, leading to the trending hashtag #BoycottHallmark. Hallmark then issued an apology, and featured the ad on their network and not long after, Abbott left.
More to come...
