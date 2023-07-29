Full House’s Dave Coulier Releases Statement About Future Of His Rewatch Podcast Amid Actors Strike

In recent years, rewatch podcasts have risen in popularity with casts from classic shows posting weekly episodes filled with insight and untold behind-the-scenes stories. Now, the classic 1990s sitcom Full House is getting this treatment as series star Dave Coulier hopped into the arena with his Full House Rewind podcast. However, even though the rewatch podcast just premiered, the Uncle Joey actor released a statement about the future of his podcast amid the actors' strike.

Coulier’s Full House Rewind podcast premiered on July 21. However, the sitcom veteran took to his Instagram account to make a surprise announcement about how the strikes will impact his show. He wrote:

While we have many more @FullHouseRewind episodes ready for release, each with a very special guest, we’re going to be pressing pause until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to entertain you on all of our socials, and I promise, the second the strike comes to an end, we’ll be back and ready to rock! Oh, and just so you have something to look forward to, the next episode up when we get back, our guest…let’s just say his name begins with a J and he’s got great hair.

Considering the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dave Coulier felt it was right to pause the podcast until the situation is resolved. It sounds like the actor had an amazing guest list lined up next too, including Uncle Jesse himself John Stamos. The podcast already started strong with Full House creator Jeff Franklin, and I presume it will continue to when it comes back.

The Fuller House star delved more into the circumstances surrounding Full House Rewind’s momentary pause. He noted that the union has asked rewatch podcasts to hit pause or pivot their content as the strike continues. Check out his full video about recent developments regarding the SAG-AFTRA strike below:

A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) A photo posted by on

Coulier’s announcement shed some light on the current state of rewatch podcasts. This new development in the actors' strike now calls into question other shows in the category. The Uncle Joey actor’s former castmates Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber started another Full House rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos! Despite working on competing podcasts, Sweetin and Coulier both had a big love fest for the late Bob Saget in their debut episodes. Now, it’s uncertain if their podcast will pause following some TGIF love from Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel.

There’s also Fishel’s Pod Meets World, Even More Stevens, Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, and more nostalgic podcasts currently dropping episodes. Those shows might pause as well if SAG has changed its stance on actors doing podcasts.

You can listen to Dave Coulier’s first episode of Full House Rewind through iHeartRadio. If you want to revisit every episode of the ABC sitcom, get a Max subscription. Follow that up by streaming Fuller House on a Netflix subscription. Check back with CinemaBlend to stay updated on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.