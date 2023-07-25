Gabrielle Union Shows Off Date Nights With Dwyane Wade, And Fans Are Loving One Funny Moment

Love is in the air as Hollywood power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to set relationship goals with their goofy and fun nights out. The Bring It On actress and the NBA star have been together for well over a decade, and their love story remains a fascination of many fans. Union recently posted a video of some of her most fun outings of the summer with her hubby, and ended it with a hilarious and relatable moment.

The Bad Boys II star took Instagram dumps to the next level when she shared a montage of some of the her best looks and date nights with Wade. She gave her fans a glimpse into her life, with highlights from some incredible summer moments over the last few months. Her followers can’t stop talking about how she ended her post, with a clip of Union’s fake eyelash falling off at the end of one of the nights. You can see the video below:

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) A photo posted by on

The moment is adorably relatable, as many girls can relate to their end of the night looks not always being as perfect and put together as when they left the house. Her followers have totally been there, loving the funny inclusion. You can see some of their comments below:

@carichampion: " The lashes can often betray us!! 🤣🤣"

The lashes can often betray us!! 🤣🤣" @sylviaobell: "Lol my lashes were also hanging on my a thread by the end of the night 😂😂😂"

"Lol my lashes were also hanging on my a thread by the end of the night 😂😂😂" @kamore615: "That ending though! 😂"

"That ending though! 😂" @mkmcgrath212: "I just watched this 3x just to get to the end. Adore you"

While a fake eyelash falling off may have been embarrassing for some, Union responded with her signature sense of humor. Even with falsies hanging off her eye, the 10 Things I Hate About You alum still looks absolutely stunning, proving she knows how to rock a look, even without her makeup intact. It’s a sign of a fun night, showing that she and Wade continue to have a blast together.

I’m sure her basketball legend partner also thought she looked great even with the eyelash mishap. The power couple have been together since 2008 despite an age gap, and tied the knot in a gorgeous 2014 ceremony in Florida, where they lived up until recently. They welcomed a daughter together in 2018. They have been open as a couple and share hilarious stories from their marriage, like the time Union had to explain what eggplant emojis meant to Wade. A couple that laughs together, stays together, and I’m glad they are still laughing after 15 years.

The eyelash incident serves as a heartwarming reminder that even celebrities have awkward fashion moments, and are able to find the humor in it. The couple is still down to earth, sharing their not-so-perfect moments with fans. Partying hard on a date night with your partner is way more fun than looking completely put together all night, and I hope we all can have as much fun as the Wades.

When Gabrielle Union isn’t partying hard with her beau, she is starring in rom coms like The Perfect Find, which is available now with a Netflix subscription. Fans of the actress should also check out our feature on some of Union's many other iconic roles. For more information on other fun projects coming to the streaming platform later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.