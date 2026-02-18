SNL Fans Are Remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson's 'Green Eggs & Ham' Sketch After His Death At 84

Saturday Night Live is in its 51st season amid the 2026 TV schedule and, at the same time, fans are able to look back at some memorable sketches and hosts from years past, thanks to social media. This includes the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, who hosted the variety sketch series back in Season 10 in 1984 and made another appearance on the show years later. Following the civil rights leader’s death at 84, many fans are specifically remembering his Green Eggs and Ham sketch.

Jackson’s Instagram page recently posted the memorable sketch, which took place during a Weekend Update segment in 1991. As part of that segment, the late reverend was paying to tribute to beloved author Dr. Seuss, who, at the time, had just died. Jackson was brought on to read Green Eggs and Ham, and even all these years later, it’s still a truly hilarious piece of work:

In the aftermath of Jackson’s death, a number of fans have taken to Instagram to look back at the sketch, which seems to remain a favorite to this day. Quite frankly, this is an SNL deep cut, and it deserves plenty of attention. On social media, some people simply paid tribute to the late reverend in the comments, while others recalled just how much they truly loved the bit. Check out these sentiments, which make me want to watch the clip again:

They played this on NPR while I was driving home and I couldn’t stop laughing. ICONIC! - electric_anabella

I love that it ends with 'I AM.' Jesse Jackson, you were and always will be a force, catalyst and instigator of change. Respect, love and prayers that you rest in peace with the Great I AM. - laurahouseal

I don’t know how he did that with a straight face. - denisedino1976

What a great guest spot. Looking back…it’s refreshing to see an inspirational person having fun with themselves! RIP 😢 - rumblinrodney

What a great man. Rest easy now. - mommalady_og

Easily one of the top 5 all time greatest bits on that show that has 100s of them ❤️ - jamesdonahower

While Rev. Jesse Jackson was only on Saturday Night Live twice, via his hosting gig and the Weekend Update cameo, he was impersonated by SNL stars as well. He was impersonated dozens of times between 1983 and 2008 by numerous cast members, each attempting to put their own spin on the impression. Of course, it's hard to top the man himself, as no one could read Green Eggs and Ham quite like him. All in all, Jackson's appearances on the sketch show signify his footprint within pop culture.

Tributes have been pouring in for Jackson from politicians, actors, and many more since his death was announced. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shared kind words about Jackson, reflecting on the impact he’s made, while Martin Luther King III released a statement in which he praised the late social justice advocate for his contributions. Meanwhile, The Wire alum Wendell Pierce shared a story about crossing paths with Jackson during an intense situation and the lesson that he still carries with him.

Of course, Rev. Jesse Jackson's contributions to civil rights remain the most important aspects of his illustrious legacy. Still, the Saturday Night Live appearances serve as a great way of humanizing a man who felt larger than life. Fans can stream his episode and his Weekend Update bit using a Peacock subscription.