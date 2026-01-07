The Rookie Showrunner Talks Season 8 Premiere’s Huge Update For Chenford, And I Think Fans Will Be Happy To Hear It
It's about time.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 8 premiere of The Rookie, “Czech Mate,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.
After an excruciatingly long wait, The Rookie finally had its Season 8 premiere on Tuesday night as part of the 2026 TV schedule. On top of the episode taking some of the characters to Prague, those who stayed back in LA were still part of the action, and it wasn’t just with the job. The premiere brought a major and happy update for Chenford, and the showrunner has even more to say that I think fans will be happy about.
The Season 7 finale of the ABC procedural ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that saw Tim (Eric Winter) confessing his feelings to a sleeping Lucy (Melissa O’Neil), and as viewers saw in Tuesday’s premiere, things were still a bit tense. Celina (Lisseth Chavez) and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) teamed up to get the two alone to talk it out, and by the episode’s end, Chenford were back together and living together.
While it seemed too good to be true, especially all that the two have been through in recent seasons, they are indeed together and closer than ever. That being said, The Rookie is a drama after all, and creator Alexi Hawley told Deadline that Tim and Lucy aren’t necessarily out of the woods just yet when it comes to obstacles. It just won’t be the ones you’re expecting:
Tim and Lucy living together certainly gives them something new to navigate as they get used to living in close proximity to one another. As for the workplace drama, working with someone you’re dating isn’t always a good thing, but this is the first time they’re dating that they’re equals, they’re both sergeants. So this could also create some interesting dynamics, both at work and at home.
Speaking of dynamics at home, for anyone, having a roommate, whether platonic or romantic, opens up a new can of worms that could be either good or bad. So even though this could be creating some new obstacles, it could also be fun to see how they do together, especially since they just got back together. And Hawley teased just that:
Of course, it wouldn’t be The Rookie without any obstacles, and even though it might be troubling that Chenford will still be seeing some roadblocks, it sounds like they will mostly be fun and not too bad. Tim may be poised to take over Grey’s (Richard T. Jones) role, but Hawley stresses that they aren’t “playing it as a problem.” It will just have to be something else that he and Lucy will have to navigate.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Check out the trailer for next week's episode below!
Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes of The Rookie Season 8 on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.