Ghosts Keeps Making Fun Of Alberta's Ghost Power, And I Have A Theory About Why This All Might Be More Than A Joke

An odd trend I’ve picked up on while watching Season 4 of Ghosts is the consistent jokes about Alberta’s power. Which I don’t really understand, because the ability to hum and have the living hear her is pretty cool if you ask me. So, with that in mind, and considering this joking keeps happening, it’s got me thinking that the show is teeing up something with Danielle Pinnock’s character and her power that is a whole lot bigger than a joke.

Ghosts Keeps Picking On Alberta’s Ghost Power

In Ghosts' first three episodes to air on the fall 2024 TV schedule , we’ve gotten multiple jabs at Alberta’s ghost humming power. While she can’t say much, she is one of the only ghosts with an ability that the living can really notice. So, I’m kind of shocked the show keeps making fun of it when there are objectively funnier abilities among the spirits – like Isaac’s capability to make people smell farts when they walk through him.

Allow me to lay out some evidence about this frequent occurrence. In Episode 3 of Season 4 when the ghosts think Sam has turned into stone, they panic and Alberta yells that someone needs to do something. Hetty says that maybe this will be the moment her power emerges. She then concentrates really hard like a kid trying to use superpowers, and nothing happens. Alberta is frustrated by that, and the following back-and-forth ensues:

Alberta: You still got nothing?!?

Hetty: Like your humming thing is so cool.

Also, in Season 4, Episode 2, when Mary Holland’s Patience is in the manor and it's revealed that she has a spooky blood ghost power, Pete -- who loves to gloat about his ability to leave the property -- says:

She can write in blood? This power just keeps getting cooler! I mean, it’s still no humming.

So, why do we keep picking on Alberta’s power specifically? Yes, it might not be the most powerful. However, it is still cool.

Well, what if all these little jabs are alluding to something bigger?

I Don’t Think We Fully Know The Extent Of Alberta’s Power

Honestly, I think these jokes are laying the groundwork for Alberta’s power to evolve. Maybe, she’ll be able to actually communicate with the living through song rather than just humming. Perhaps she’ll be able to chat with someone if a certain kind of song is playing.

I’m just spit-balling here, but the basic point is, I feel like there must be more to her power. Why else would they joke about it so frequently?

Sure, humming isn’t as useful as Trevor being able to slowly move items or Pete’s power to leave the property or Sas’ dream-infiltrating power . However, it’s also not as funny as powers like Isaac’s farting or Flower’s ability to make someone high if they walk through her.

Therefore, there must be more to these jokes, or else why would they be making them over and over and over again? If it was just for the sake of the laugh, I’d find it a tinge mean-spirited. However, if Alberta’s power is about to evolve like a Pokémon, this set-up provides her the perfect grounds for an iconic “I told you so” moment.

So, here’s hoping that’s what happens! Alberta is an icon, and I want her power to evolve even more. It’d be not only a fun development for her but for the show too. Plus, it’d make all these little jabs pay off in a satisfying way for our favorite singer.