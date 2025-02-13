Gina Torres Got Real About The One (Understandable) Challenge That Came With Suits’ Resurgence: ‘I Don’t Know What To Make Of It, Honestly’

The summer of 2023 brought a pretty big surprise for fans of the former USA network drama, Suits. Not only did it become available for those with a Netflix subscription , but when it did, the legal series turned into an immediate streaming mega-hit. The nine-season show (which starred Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and more) even ended up as the most streamed series of 2023 . And, star Gina Torres revealed an obstacle that’s come from the show’s recent revival in popularity.

What Did Suits’ Gina Torres Say About There Being A Challenge That’s Come From Its Resurgence?

It can be hard to get a show on the air and have it run for nine seasons, so people who are lucky enough to have that experience probably don’t even consider the possibility of said TV series getting a second shot at making an impact on viewers. But, that’s exactly what happened when Suits landed on Netflix and captured the TV-loving public like never before. In fact, the renewed success has spawned a rewatch podcast with Adams and Rafferty , and an upcoming spinoff, Suits L.A. , starring Stephen Amell.

Gina Torres, who portrayed everyone’s favorite legal boss-lady Jessica Pearson, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s new popularity and what it’s meant for her, saying:

I don’t know what to make of it, honestly! It has gotten harder to walk through airports, that much I can tell you, for sure. I think it is indicative of what a great show it was. It taps into a kind of aspirational drive that we all have for ourselves and maybe a future that we see for ourselves. To be that impossibly witty, that impossibly well-dressed, and that impossibly good-looking all the time, is impossible. But why the hell not try? Why the hell not? I feel personally responsible for entirely too many new attorneys in the world, but maybe I will get to counterbalance that with more first responders in the world. We’ll see!

While other Suits cast members like Rafferty had previously admitted to being “gobsmacked” by the drama’s suddenly massive popularity, and even the Duchess of Sussex eventually said it was “wild,” no one has talked much about a very understandable challenge with having an old show of yours now having soooooo many new fans: you become more recognizable than ever.

As the actress (who recently finished her emotional run as paramedic captain Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star) said, Suits was likely incredibly “aspirational” for a lot of people, with pretty much the whole cast always being unbelievably smart, streetwise, cunning, funny, and just all around “well-dressed” and “good-looking” literally all the time, which mostly never happens as seemingly easily in real life as it did for Harvey, Rachel, Jessica, Mike, and Donna.

We don’t yet know where we’ll be able to see Torres in a new role, but you can always relive some of Jessica Pearson’s glory days on Netflix.