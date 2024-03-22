Gisele Bündchen Is Back To Modeling In A Skin-Colored Catsuit After Opening Up About Balancing Work And Parenting

After her public split from Tom Brady, model Gisele Bündchen has stayed busy working on campaigns and juggling her work with her kids. While the two remain co-parents to their children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, it still can’t be easy balancing work and home life. Recently, Bündchen opened up about balancing work and parenting, and now she’s back on the grind once again with her modeling.

Speaking about her work-life balance, the supermodel expressed her thoughts about being a mom, working in the industry and the challenges of figuring out everyone's schedules with The Wall Street Journal (via Page Six). She said:

It’s difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule. The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first.

However, she seems to be balancing everything flawlessly, as her latest modeling job just dropped on Instagram, and she is looking fierce in a skin-colored catsuit:

That skin-toned catsuit is pretty incredible, and the fact that Bündchen is still continuing her full-time supermodel work and landing new campaigns, like this one for the jewelry company Vivara, while juggling two kids and co-parenting with an ex is incredible.

Along with the amazing catsuit that she looks incredible in, Bündchen also posted other shots from the campaign on her IG story. I must say, along with the incredible fits, this jewelry is also amazing, showing that she really is a fashion icon!

It can be tough balancing parenting with work, especially since raising kids is also a full-time job. But the fact that the model is still continuing to keep her schedule busy both personally and professionally shows that she has been able to be there for everyone. On top of modeling, Bündchen has also been making talk show appearances to promote her new cookbook, so she is working overtime.

Meanwhile, as the Victoria’s Secret Angel works to find more time to spend with her kids, there have been rumors that work was the reason for her split with Tom Brady. There had been reports that Gisele Bündchen gave her husband of 13 years an ultimatum when it came to his football career, but she denied those claims, saying that she would also cheer for him and support his dreams. Now, both parents are supporting their kids, while also working a lot.

It's clear that Bündchen is as busy as ever and still doing a great job with her kids. She doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, either, between her modeling, and her new cookbook, Nourish, that comes out on March 26. Hopefully, she is able to take time away and spend it with her kids, but she has been doing this for a while, so it’s nothing she can’t handle. It will be exciting to see what job she has lined up next, though, and what fashion trend she rocks next in.