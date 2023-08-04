Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Abs In New Campaign Following Rumors Work Was A Reason For Split With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady endured months of speculation about their relationship before confirming that their divorce had been finalized last October. A number of reasons for the split had been bandied about by fans of the NFL quarterback — including that the supermodel had issued him an ultimatum about retiring from football , as she wished to return to work. However it went down, one of the world’s most famous supermodels has indeed been popping up in ads again over the past few months, and in her latest job, she showed off her abs in plenty of denim.

The 43-year-old mom of two seemed excited to re-establish her professional relationship with the Brazilian fashion brand Colcci. Gisele Bündchen had previously partnered with the designers for more than 10 years for ad campaigns and runway shows before she stepped away from modeling in 2015. A video posted to Instagram shows her dancing around in high-waisted jeans and a short, white crop top, accessorizing with an oversized denim hat. Take a look:

Gisele Bündchen showed off not just her abs but some fun moves too. The model demonstrated the flexibility allowed by the jeans, giving a karate-style kick toward the camera — possibly a gesture inspired by the jiu-jitsu instructor she’s been pictured with several times since her divorce? Either way she expressed her enthusiasm to be back with the brand, with her caption translated to English reading:

Happy to be back with the Colccio family new campaign 📸

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Gisele Bündchen strutting her stuff in the name of fashion since splitting from the retired quarterback. She previously declared, “SHE IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” in a sizzling ad campaign for Arezzo, complete with a stripper pole and sexy thong bodysuit.

The jobs she’s taking seem to allow her to show off her personality, which is a reflection of what Gisele Bündchen seems to be looking for in her life these days. When she addressed the rumors that she’d ended her relationship with Tom Brady to return to modeling , she said she doesn’t want to be “an actress in a silent movie.”

As for whether or not work was what prompted her to end her marriage, the supermodel said everything that had been reported about their relationship had been false, and it wasn’t just one thing that caused her and Tom Brady to break up. The rumors, she said, were one piece of a much-bigger puzzle.

While Gisele Bündchen’s passion for modeling seems to have been reignited, Tom Brady took the opposite approach and retired from the NFL. The two are co-parenting 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian , but the former New England Patriot is finding plenty of time for yachting with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and attending big swanky Hollywood parties. He’s also been attached to several of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes, including Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski — though he’s now rumored to be dating Irina Shayk .

Hopefully both halves of the former couple are living their best lives and pursuing whatever it is that makes them happy.