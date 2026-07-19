Sorry, I Still Don't Believe The Tom Brady And Logan Paul Feud Is Real

Okay, so Tom Brady struck Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, in what feels like the latest attempt to convince the world that these two have a real-life feud going on. On top of the insults on Paul's podcast and the WWE superstar's continued insistence that he wants to fight an NFL star, we now have a slap that seemed like it was intended to set the world on fire, and it really just stoked my ire and disbelief.

For those who missed the moment, both celebrities hopped online to tell their side of the story to their respective massive followings. Paul said on X he roasted Brady about beating him in flag football, which occurred earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. Check out the moment below, which was shared by the official Fanatics account:

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCzJuly 17, 2026

Usually when unscripted moments like this occur, official accounts aren't apt to directly address moments after it happened. For that, and a couple of other reasons, I'm apt to believe this is promotion for something on the 2026 TV schedule or beyond rather than a real feud between celebrities.

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Tom Brady And Logan Paul's Feud Reeks Of WWE Storytelling

While some may debate whether the exchange was scripted or fake, I think any longtime wrestling fan would agree this absolutely reeks of WWE storytelling. A superstar of the company choosing a public setting to start a problem with another notable celebrity? This is a well-known tactic we've seen from many WWE superstars over the decades, with Logan Paul being guilty of it as well.

Remember when Paul caught a lot of heat for being unnecessarily rude about Bad Bunny? This latest moment feels a lot like that, in which Paul was a part of some controversial exchange in a very public setting. To revisit the incidents I mentioned earlier, he's done this a few times with Tom Brady, and while we don't know exactly what's being promoted here, it seems there's some endgame in mind.

It was rumored a while back that Brady might show up at WrestleMania 42, but that didn't pan out. That said, the WWE loves to work with pro athletes, as we saw in the latest Saturday Night's Main Event, in which Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns were involved, as was Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton. Maybe it's a coincidence, but why was Towns in the middle of these two and breaking up the "fight?" The most obvious answer to me is Brady will do something with the WWE here eventually, much like his former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Compare This To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars, And The 'Reality' Seems Clear

Neither Tom Brady or Logan Paul is willing to admit this is a staged feud, but let's compare it to a much more famous pop culture slap from the past. When Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock, did The Oscars' social media handler jump online and make sure the account was the first to post the moment for all to see?

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It did not, and according to Deadline, the account only issued a text statement two hours after the incident. Additionally, Smith was banned from attending the award show for the next decade. Thus far, there are no reports that any punishment or legal action was taken against or by Logan Paul or Tom Brady for their actions.

And frankly, wouldn't one think that someone of Brady's status wouldn't engage in that behavior publicly if there was a chance of that? He has a huge broadcasting contract with Fox, he's a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders, and a future Hall of Famer in the NFL. I would like to think his ego isn't so small that he'd get physical with Paul over something like this, but people can continue to speculate either way.

At this point, I'm just ready to see what this feud between Tom Brady and Logan Paul will build to. Truthfully, I think seeing Brady in a WWE ring would be a trip, so I support it, but if it's something like a cryptocurrency collaboration or shared supplement venture, count me out.