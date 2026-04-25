Three Wise Men Is One Of Hallmark's Best Christmas Movies, But I'd Be Pumped If This Tyler Hynes Movie Pivot Happened

It may only be April, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to the Christmas season, particularly Hallmark’s Christmas movie season. The network will once again be bringing Christmas movies galore. And while Three Wise Men is arguably one of the best Christmas movies on Hallmark, I would be pumped if one particular pivot happened to the Tyler Hynes movie.

Hynes has done over 20 Hallmark movies, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. One of his best-known roles is as Taylor in the holiday movie trilogy Three Wise Men, which ended with Three Wisest Men last year. It doesn’t sound like this will be the end of his bromance with on-screen brothers, Hallmark stars Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker, though, as he teased to Us Weekly:

I mean, those guys, I obviously love them to death. I just saw Paul and Kim [Sustad] when I was in Vancouver, and we’re going to find ways to play around in the sand. Honestly, we listen a lot to what our audience says and whether it’s the brothers or it’s some new adventure, we’ll find an excuse to disappoint everybody on screen.

It would be so fun to see that trio on-screen again. The Three Wise Men trilogy began in 2022 with Three Wise Men and a Baby, and it’s definitely disappointing knowing that it’s come to an end after three years. There’s also the fact that most of Hallmark’s movies are about romance, so to have a film centered on three brothers was pretty great, and I need that to continue in whatever capacity it is.

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Hallmark does have a knack for putting the same leads together in numerous films, while that’s usually with romantic leads, who says the same thing can’t happen with on-screen brothers? And who’s to say they even have to play brothers? Maybe it could be a gender-bent The Wedding Veil situation with three best friends. Whatever happens, I just need to see a pivot from these boys that brings them back together.

In the meantime, Hynes is staying busy with the upcoming Hallmark movies he does actually have. The actor’s newest movie, I’ll Be Seeing You, with Christine Ebersole and Stacey Farber, premieres this weekend. I also wouldn't be surprised if he’s working on one or two more films, but nothing has been announced yet. The wait will certainly be worth it, especially if any of those films eventually star Campbell and Walker as well.

Since Hallmark hasn’t unveiled its Christmas lineup yet, it’s possible Hynes is working on something new. Unfortunately, it just won’t be Three Wise Men. At the very least, since the trilogy is such a favorite among fans, it’s likely the movies will make a comeback to the network later this year, maybe even over the summer for the Christmas in July lineup. For now, fans can hope that Hynes, Campbell, and Walker do another movie together, whether as brothers or friends, even if it’s brief.

It’s only been a few months since Three Wisest Men premiered, and I am already missing them. Hallmark has been known to throw some surprises here and there, so I'm pretty optimistic that this pivot can happen.