GMA3's T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Apparently Ready To Take ABC To Court If Anchor Jobs Are Threatened

As more and more time has passed since ABC took GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach off the air, in response to their budding romance coming to light, it’s become more difficult for viewers to understand why there hasn’t been any kind of resolution yet. The network is reportedly in the midst of investigating the details, though it hasn’t outwardly appeared as if there’s anything damning to be found, given how up front Holmes and Robach were about seeing each other as their respective marriages fell apart. And with no clear end to the situation in sight, it appears as if the two anchors have lawyered up in noteworthy fashions, and are ready to square off if network execs make the decision to fire them .

At this time, it’s unclear if ABC will find any “smoking gun” evidence of severe wrongdoing on the part of T.J. Homes and Amy Robach, and it seems as if the pair are growing more concerned with the safety of their on-air positions. According to TMZ , the network hasn’t shared any reasoning for exactly why they were facing the off-air punishment. As such, Robach has hired Andrew Brettler, a well-known Hollywood lawyer with a reputation for defending higher-profile celebrities through public backlashes, with past clients such as Armie Hammer and Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, Holmes has employed the services of popular L.A. lawyer Eric George, who once represented Amber Heard.

For now, though, it appears as if both Andrew Brettler and Eric George have been equally unsuccessful at drawing justifications and answers out of ABC regarding their respective clients’ job security. But their efforts seem to be bringing this situation to the inevitable next step, as it’s reported they plan to file suit against the network if Homes and Robach are fired, or if they are kept off of TV without explanation.

What’s more, it’s also alleged that the lawyer duo are planning to refocus part of the anchors’ punishment through a racial lens. The goal would be to present ABC execs with the question below:

Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?

It’s suspected that this would be the first time the network would lean into the morals clause regarding a mixed-race relationship, though it’s unclear what ABC has done in the past concerning colleagues of the same race. Whether or not that would play into the final judgment is unknown.

However it goes, the lawyers are planning to prove how damaging it would be to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s careers and reputations if they were to be fired for this. Although if other reports ring true, it doesn’t seem like their reputations will be highly regarded on the daytime TV set, either, as the pair’s colleagues at GMA3 are allegedly unpleased with them for drawing the respected morning series into such a dragged-out scandal, and others under the ABC News umbrella are also displeased with the way Holmes and Robach handled things.

While we still don’t know what’ll happen with Holmes and Robach, there were reports saying that ABC has shortlisted potential replacements in the event that the pair would be fired. It seems like both sides are planning for any and all eventualities, but here’s hoping things come to a peaceful conclusion without further dirty laundry and hurt feelings.