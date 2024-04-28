‘They Ruined My Marriage Thing’: Golden Bachelor Contestant Who Married Gerry And Theresa Has A Bone To Pick With The Divorcing Couple

The spurned members of The Golden Bachelor cast have been reaching out in support of Theresa Nist since she and Gerry Turner announced that they were dissolving their marriage three months after their televised wedding ceremony on ABC. Contestants including Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts have been asking Bachelor Nation to show kindness as rumors continue to circulate about why the marriage was so short-lived , but it turns out Susan — who officiated The Golden Wedding — actually has her own bone to pick with the former couple.

The fact that one of the women competing for Gerry Turner’s heart on The Golden Bachelor ended up officiating his marriage was just one of the things that made the live wedding special absolutely unhinged . But it’s hard to argue that Susan Noles was a good choice, having become a Bachelor Nation fan favorite. She also boasted a pretty impressive record as a wedding officiant — one that no longer exists since Gerry and Theresa’s divorce . Susan told US Weekly :

They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces. My record was perfect.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first couple married by Susan Noles to have their marriage end in divorce, according to the Kris Jenner doppelgänger . While she was clearly not really upset with the Golden couple, I’m sure it was a pretty big badge of honor for Susan, and I can see how it would be disappointing to not have those bragging rights anymore.

As the former contestant reminded fans during her speech at The Golden Wedding, Susan Noles exited the limousine during The Golden Bachelor’s premiere, telling Gerry, “I’m gonna marry you!” She turned out to be right, though, nobody could have expected at the time that it would be in that capacity. Susan has said that she knew pretty quickly that she and Gerry would never be more than friends, but that friendship was enjoyable to watch nonetheless.

When asked by US Weekly if she was surprised that Theresa and Gerry had broken up, Susan Noles chose to “zip it.” Speculation about what ended the union so quickly has been rampant over the past few weeks, with an insider claiming Gerry got “caught in a lie” over moving to New Jersey. Another source alleged Theresa felt pressured to go through the wedding despite things she learned about Gerry after the cameras stopped rolling .

Whether it was really living in different homes in different states that ultimately drove them apart or something else, Gerry and Theresa’s daughters have been showing a lot of love and support for each other’s families on social media.

Maybe Susan Noles will have the opportunity to redeem her record within Bachelor Nation, if the upcoming spinoff The Golden Bachelorette would lead to a wedding. There’s been no official word on who the lucky senior will be, but the series is set to premiere this fall following Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette. Keep your eye on the 2024 TV schedule for those and all of the other upcoming premiere dates.