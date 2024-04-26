The Golden Bachelor Facing ‘Rage And Cruelty’ After Theresa Split, As Insider Makes Claims About What Really Happened When The Cameras Weren’t Rolling
Gerry's daughter addresses backlash.
Gerry Turner has apparently been having a pretty tough time since he and Theresa Nist announced they were getting a divorce. After Theresa’s daughter seemingly contradicted claims that the split came after The Golden Bachelor star got “caught in a lie,” Gerry’s daughter provided more context into the backlash their family has faced. Angie Turner’s comments, however, come alongside new insider claims about what was happening behind the scenes of the Golden relationship when the cameras stopped rolling.
Gerry Turner’s Daughter Says Family Has Been Met With ‘Rage And Cruelty’ Since Divorce Announcement
Many of The Golden Bachelor’s cast members have been extending kindness to Theresa Nist following the end of her three-month marriage to Gerry Turner. However, the same grace has seemingly not been extended to the leading man himself, with one contestant saying she’d “dodged a bullet.” Angie Turner took to Instagram with some insight into what her dad has gone through over the past couple of weeks. She wrote:
Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston showed support for her one-time stepsister in the comments, writing: “This too shall pass. Love you guys 💛.” It’s obvious that Gerry and Theresa’s families have remained close since The Golden Bachelor culminated in The Golden Wedding special live on ABC, but fans continue to insist that there must be more to the story.
Was it the fact that they continued to live in different states that doomed the marriage, or allegations that were made about Gerry Turner ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale?
Insider Claims Theresa Felt Pressured To Go Through With The Golden Wedding
While some questions regarding Gerry Turner’s past relationships and career were raised before the finale of the senior-centered spinoff of The Bachelor aired, he and Theresa Nist were already engaged. An insider told OK! magazine that by the time the gossip got back to Theresa, “it was too late,” as she was “already head over heels in love.”
Not to mention they already had their wedding planned, with the ceremony set to air live in primetime on ABC. The source said:
The whole world was watching, and — I’d have to assume — she and Gerry were under contract with ABC at that point to go through with the ceremony. Watching The Golden Wedding, though, it certainly didn’t look like anybody was being forced into a marriage they didn’t want. The tragic wholesomeness that permeated the spinoff’s inaugural season continued as the newlyweds told their loved ones and fellow Bachelor Nation celebs: “Don’t stop believing!”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Either way, the insider claims no one in the couple’s inner circle was surprised about their quick breakup, telling the trade:
There’s no doubt fans are disappointed that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage ended so quickly after we watched their love blossom on TV. Regardless of why the relationship dissolved, Gerry and Theresa’s daughters are making it clear that it’s been rough for their families.
Keep an eye on our 2024 TV schedule to see when The Golden Bachelorette premieres this fall on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.