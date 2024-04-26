The Golden Bachelor Facing ‘Rage And Cruelty’ After Theresa Split, As Insider Makes Claims About What Really Happened When The Cameras Weren’t Rolling

Gerry Turner has apparently been having a pretty tough time since he and Theresa Nist announced they were getting a divorce . After Theresa’s daughter seemingly contradicted claims that the split came after The Golden Bachelor star got “caught in a lie,” Gerry’s daughter provided more context into the backlash their family has faced. Angie Turner’s comments, however, come alongside new insider claims about what was happening behind the scenes of the Golden relationship when the cameras stopped rolling.

Gerry Turner’s Daughter Says Family Has Been Met With ‘Rage And Cruelty’ Since Divorce Announcement

Many of The Golden Bachelor’s cast members have been extending kindness to Theresa Nist following the end of her three-month marriage to Gerry Turner. However, the same grace has seemingly not been extended to the leading man himself, with one contestant saying she’d “ dodged a bullet .” Angie Turner took to Instagram with some insight into what her dad has gone through over the past couple of weeks. She wrote:

It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride! What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with. My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.

Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston showed support for her one-time stepsister in the comments, writing: “This too shall pass. Love you guys 💛.” It’s obvious that Gerry and Theresa’s families have remained close since The Golden Bachelor culminated in The Golden Wedding special live on ABC, but fans continue to insist that there must be more to the story .

Was it the fact that they continued to live in different states that doomed the marriage, or allegations that were made about Gerry Turner ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale?

Insider Claims Theresa Felt Pressured To Go Through With The Golden Wedding

While some questions regarding Gerry Turner’s past relationships and career were raised before the finale of the senior-centered spinoff of The Bachelor aired, he and Theresa Nist were already engaged. An insider told OK! magazine that by the time the gossip got back to Theresa, “it was too late,” as she was “already head over heels in love.”

Not to mention they already had their wedding planned, with the ceremony set to air live in primetime on ABC. The source said:

In a way, Theresa felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching,

The whole world was watching, and — I’d have to assume — she and Gerry were under contract with ABC at that point to go through with the ceremony. Watching The Golden Wedding, though, it certainly didn’t look like anybody was being forced into a marriage they didn’t want. The tragic wholesomeness that permeated the spinoff ’s inaugural season continued as the newlyweds told their loved ones and fellow Bachelor Nation celebs: “Don’t stop believing!”

Either way, the insider claims no one in the couple’s inner circle was surprised about their quick breakup, telling the trade:

Gerry never should’ve proposed to Theresa. He really wasn’t ready to get married.

There’s no doubt fans are disappointed that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage ended so quickly after we watched their love blossom on TV. Regardless of why the relationship dissolved, Gerry and Theresa’s daughters are making it clear that it’s been rough for their families.