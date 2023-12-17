After Kylie Jenner Reportedly Snuck Into Wonka Premiere, Insider Drops Claims About How Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Is Allegedly Holding Up
Both have demanding work schedules.
It’s been a busy time for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in their careers, as the Kardashians’ little sister has launched the new clothing line Khy and the Oscar nominee has been promoting his new, highly anticipated film, Wonka. Conflicting work schedules can often be a death knell for romance, but it seemed like Jenner made time recently for her beau, allegedly sneaking into his new movie’s premiere. So just how is their relationship holding up? An insider weighed in.
Wonka opened at No. 1 at the box office in its premiere weekend, with Timothée Chalamet receiving high praise from critics (see what the ReelBlend experts thought of his performance here). As he celebrates the accomplishment, it sounds like he’s got the full support of Kylie Jenner, according to an insider for ET, who said, “Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well.” The source continued:
It sounds like the support is a two-way street between this couple. In addition to the Kylie Cosmetics boss attending Wonka’s premiere in Los Angeles, she also reportedly flew to London in November for its world premiere there. She stayed off the red carpet then, too, allowing Timothée Chalamet to have his moment, and in another show of support, she attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty after Chalamet hosted.
The Dune actor, however, is also supportive of his girlfriend’s endeavors — she recently dropped the third collection in her new line Khy — and her commitment to being a good mother to 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire. Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet works, the source said, because:
Rumors about these two started circulating in April, after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet met in January. They were also seen going out to dinner with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Bad Bunny in March. In September they made their first public appearances, showing some PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert before spending the whole day kissing at the U.S. Open a week later.
In addition to not being red carpet official, though, they also haven’t gone official on social media. Some fans suspected the actor might be hanging out in the background of one of Kylie Jenner’s TikTok videos, but that definitely doesn’t count.
While fans surely would love to see more from the young couple, it’s promising to hear that they are going strong and showing support for each other during this busy time in their careers. You can see what’s going on with Kylie Jenner outside of the relationship realm by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, and Wonka is in theaters now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
