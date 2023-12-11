Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Are Still Not Red Carpet Official, But She Did Reportedly Sneak Into The Wonka Premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seen together quite a few times over the past couple of months — including at the Saturday Night Live afterparty following the actor’s second hosting gig — but for the most part, they’re still keeping their presumed romance fairly quiet. It’s a big month for Chalamet, with his highly anticipated movie Wonka set to hit theaters, and while The Kardashians star didn't appear with her man on the red carpet, she was still there to support him, reportedly sneaking into the premiere.

Wonka premiered December 10 at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre, and while some fans thought this might be the perfect opportunity for the couple to make their red carpet debut, Timothée Chalamet walked alone into the movie, in which he stars as a young Willy Wonka. That doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner wasn’t there for encouragement, as People reports that the makeup mogul and her momager Kris Jenner slipped into the theater following the movie’s opening credits.

Now, we know that this couple — who are rumored to have been dating since April — isn’t afraid of a little PDA. Concertgoers caught them making out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in their first public appearance back in September, and then they spent the whole day kissing at the U.S. Open a week later. However, I understand why Kylie Jenner may have thought this was the wrong moment to highlight their relationship.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian, is one of the most famous people in the world, boasting nearly 400 million Instagram followers, and was at one time named the world’s youngest billionaire . Had she showed up on the arm of any actor — even one as celebrated as Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet — the focus would no longer have been on the actor or the origin story of the eccentric chocolate maker from Roald Dahl’s books.

Her move is actually reminiscent of when Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet alone at The Kardashians premiere, after arriving with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

We may not have gotten to see the couple posing together for the cameras, but Kylie and Kris Jenner’s presence at the premiere seems to be a sign that things are going well for the couple. Without any official word from either party, it’s up to their fans to speculate just how serious things are, though, and they certainly had people buzzing back in October when they were seen at Paris Fashion Week together, with Kylie sporting a diamond on her left ring finger .

However, it’s unlikely that Timothée Chalamet has actually proposed to Kylie Jenner. Again, they’ve only been rumored to be dating for about eight months now, and let’s remember they’re not even Instagram official — unless Chalamet possibly hanging out in the background of Jenner’s TikTok counts (it doesn’t). This may not have been the right circumstance to go red carpet official, but it’s nice that Jenner was still present to support the Wonka star.