Good Morning America's Robin Roberts Shares Heartfelt Look Back At Ten Years Since Life-Changing Blood Marrow Transplant

It’s been a whole decade since Robin Roberts received a bone marrow transplant from her sister that saved her life, and Good Morning America is helping her mark the occasion in a meaningful way that’s worthy of such a milestone. The weeklong “One Match, Second Chance” event is set to start Monday, February 13, and in anticipation of the 10-year anniversary of the longtime ABC anchor’s return to work, Roberts shared an emotional look back at the journey she’s been on and the lives that have been saved.

The Good Morning America host was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She beat it, but the treatment apparently led to her being diagnosed with MDS — myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow — five years later. At the end of August 2012, Robin Roberts took medical leave to receive the transplant, and a video shared by the ABC morning show recalled her triumphant return in February 2013, when — surrounded by her colleagues — she announced:

I have been waiting 174 days to say this: Good Morning America.

The video package goes on to illustrate how Robin Roberts’ journey inspired so many people to become donors themselves, as she followed her mother’s advice to “make her mess her message.” The week of celebrating the longtime anchor — who began contributing to Good Morning America in 1995, before being promoted to co-anchor in 2005 — will highlight stories from around the country of people who were inspired by Roberts to become a donor and save someone’s life.

GMA will also be teaming up with Be the Match — a nonprofit organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program — to promote the #GMAswab2save bone marrow registry drives that will be taking place all over the United States. Check out what Good Morning America has in store:

Loyal viewers of Good Morning America certainly take comfort in still having the longtime news anchor at the head of their morning show, but Robin Roberts’ contributions to saving lives didn’t stop there. She wrote about her experience in books , including Everybody’s Got Something, and has been the recipient of a number of accolades, including the 2012 Peabody Award for allowing ABC to document her battle and inspire the public. She also won the ESPYs’ Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2013 and the NBA’s Sager Strong Award in 2019.

Robin Roberts spoke with People about what she hopes GMA viewers will take away from the big 10th anniversary event, saying:

The best celebration for me will be knowing that we've added to the bone marrow registry and that more people have a better chance of finding their lifesaving match. Everybody's got something. Whether it's illness, the end of a relationship, financial difficulties, the key is not to dwell on your something but rather to discover the lessons you can learn from it and share with others. My momma often said we all have gifts, discover yours and share it with the world.