10 Great Gift Ideas For Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans

There are few shows in my life that I would say are the best of all time. Breaking Bad is one I always cite. The Wire is another great one. But, one genre that people tend to lean away from when it comes to talking about amazing shows is animation, and to that end, I offer you Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Although it was originally marketed to tweens and children on Nickelodeon, this show is one that anyone of any age could watch and still cry for hours on end. I’ve told people that they need to check it out if they haven’t, and today, I’m going to go over some awesome gift ideas that you should get for the fan in your life. These are some of the best Avatar: The Last Airbender gifts.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Really Cool Elements Sweatshirt

The whole point of Avatar: The Last Airbender is about Aang trying to learn to become one with the elements that he knows he can bend, so that he can take on Fire Lord Ozai ( voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill ). Why not have this awesome sweatshirt to show your love for the elements, as well as Aang and his pet bison, Appa? There’s even Aang’s phrase that he says to make Appa fly on the sleeve, “Yip, Yip!”

Buy this Element Sweatshirt on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

A Stuffed Appa Pillow-Pet So You Can Snuggle Him, Too

Okay, I may be a little biased towards this one because I have an Appa plushie and he is, hands down, one of the most adorable little creatures from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, but come on – how can you not want to cuddle this guy? He’s a pillow, he’s a pet – and better yet, he’s a flying bison. Although I doubt you’ll be doing a lot of flying with this guy. Just a ton of cuddling.

Buy this Appa Pillow-Pet on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

A Jasmine Dragon Tapestry To Show Your Love For The Best Uncle Ever

I’m going to say it now – Uncle Iroh was a big influence in my life with how I started to drink tea instead of coffee. Well, that and the Harry Potter franchise taking place in England, where tea is like their lifeblood, but Avatar: The Last Airbender only further cemented that.

In the show, Uncle Iroh – the most awesome uncle in the world – and Zuko open up a tea shop in Ba Sing Se, calling it “The Jasmine Dragon.” I actually have a mug with that logo. I think it’s time I picked up the tapestry, too.

Buy this Jasmine Dragon Tapestry at Hot Topic. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

And This Leaves From The Vine Sweatshirt So You Can Cry Again

I’m not crying, you are.

If you’ve seen the show, you know what this is referring to. If you haven’t seen the show yet, by God, just go and watch it. I still get emotional just thinking about “The Tales of Ba Sing Se. ” This is a beautiful sweatshirt, and the fans who get it, get it.

Buy this Leaves From the Vine sweatshirt at Hot Topic. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

This Subscription Box Full Of Avatar Goodies

Okay, this is really cool. I’ll fully admit that I’m a bit of a subscription box nut, and got a ton of them back in college. Now, I tend to just watch people unbox them instead of getting them myself, but this is something I think all fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender would enjoy, and that’s a subscription box with items from the world of the famous show.

The box delivers quarterly throughout the year, with different topics in every box. The first four themes were the elements – Water, Earth, Fire, Air – and the next is called “Appa and Friends.” If you’re a collector of Avatar: The Last Airbender merchandise, this is the box to get.

Buy this Avatar: The Last Airbender subscription box on NickBox.com.

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

This Zuko Sweatshirt To Show Your Love For Tea

Arguably, Zuko had some of the best character development in any TV show that I’ve seen in a long time, and has become one of my favorite characters ever. So this shirt is a must-buy for any Zuko fan.

I don’t know what’s better – seeing Zuko spill a pot of tea that says “Here’s the Tea” like he’s a part of Generation Z like me, or knowing that it’s just an homage to his uncle and their special relationship. I love it with my whole heart and I just might buy it myself soon enough, because it is dang cute.

Buy this Zuko “Here’s the Tea” sweatshirt at Hot Topic. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Barnes and Noble)

The Beginning Of The Avatar Comics Post-Show

For those who don’t know, Avatar: The Last Airbender actually did continue after the show ended – just in comic form . The creators of the series started putting out comics of the gang, a little older, taking on more mature problems while still keeping that family-friendly nature that we love so much. I’m talking about country relations, distanced families, murder, pollution – a lot of heavy themes, and yet done so well.

If you want to read about the stories of the gang, check out this comic series starting with the first book, “The Promise.” And with Avatar Studios being announced, we might end up seeing these stories be animated at some point. Maybe even with the gang as young adults like the new movie is supposed to do.

Buy the first Avatar: The Last Airbender comic volume at Barnes and Noble. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Crocheted Turtle Duck Because It’s Just So Cute

I mean, look at it. Look at this thing.

Turtle Ducks are seen so rarely in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and yet they are some of the cutest little creatures to grace our TV screens. I want to buy hundreds of these and have my own Turtle Duck army. Time to send this link to Santa Claus.

Buy this cute crocheted Turtle Duck on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

These Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops

This is more for the collector in your life, but there are so many Funko Pops that are based on Avatar: The Last Airbender that are available to buy on Amazon, from Aang showing off some of his most powerful moments in Funko Pop form, to Appa looking as cute as ever, to Toph being a badass like she usually is. There are so many to choose from.

Buy some Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

An Avatar: The Last Airbender Cookbook So You Can Taste The Four Nations

Last but not least, this is a cookbook that we all need. My New Year's resolution is always to improve my cooking skills, and while there are plenty of great cooking channels out there to watch, I like to read books that have some awesome recipes, and why not check out a cookbook featuring food from Avatar: The Last Airbender? From fire flakes to your own homemade cactus juice, this is the book for you.

Buy the Avatar: The Last Airbender Cookbook on Amazon. (opens in new tab)