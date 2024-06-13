Grindr Had A Funny Response After Travis Kelce Declared 'Put The Load On Me'

During the NFL’s off-season, we’ve seen Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together at her shows, and it was reported that the football player and pop star took some much-needed time off to relax and rest up before getting back to work. Now, the tight end is getting back to the grind in Kansas City, and during a press conference, he talked about it how excited he is to be back in action. However, he expressed that enthusiasm through a funny innuendo, and now many are commenting on his statement, including the dating app Grindr.

What Travis Kelce Said That Has Caused Such A Viral Reaction

During a press conference for the Kansas City Chiefs , Travis Kelce was asked if he’ll be able to not go through as much “wear and tear” this season because they have some new offensive talent on their team. The tight end quickly responded to the question, saying, in full:

Wear and tear me, baby, I’m ready for it, man. Put the load on me. I love being accountable for the men and the women in this building and Chiefs Kingdom. I love that aspect of everybody counting on me to try and make that play for the team and just do the right things out there on the field and a better judgment for the team. And I don’t think that anything from last year put more miles on me [or] made me less of a player. I think, all in all, it was just focus, being my own worst critic, capitalizing on situations that I should’ve.

So, that’s the full context for the quote. Kelce was addressing the pressure going into this season and his desire to keep being a vital part of the team. Considering his historic multi-million dollar contract extension and the fact that he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, I’m sure that he will do just that. However, those first few sentences got clipped due to the slightly suggestive nature of them, and now people can’t stop talking about it.

How Grindr (And Others) Responded To Travis Kelce’s Quote

Whether Travis Kelce meant to do this or not, the first few sentences of his answer quoted above are quite funny and a tad suggestive. Known as a guy who likes to joke around, he likely is getting a good laugh out of all this too, just like the commenters on Sports Center’s post about his quote are.

While there are many good comments to talk about regarding Kelce’s statement, the funniest one came from Grindr, yes, that Grindr, the LGBTQ+ dating app. It leaned into the innuendo and posted:

now this is a message i can get behind

Like Grindr, many got a real kick out of this cheeky post. The comments were flooded with funny reactions, and here are a few of the highlights:

Sportscenter knew what they was doing when they posted this 😭 -myles.mondarez

Imagine hearing this with zero context 😂 -katebk__

Wear and tear me baby is going to my line moving forward. -blitzalerts

I say that too😂😂😜 -sammy_draper

AYYYYYYYOOOOOOOOO -selfmade.mariii

Of course, along with these funny (and shocked) comments, there were some magnificent GIFs used to express people's thoughts. From the confused blinking man to Jimmy Butler making a bewildered face to one of an old woman looking at an iPad and saying “Good heavens,” the responses were very goofy, which makes sense. This was a shocking and overall funny line to throw out during a press conference.

As the football season kicks into high gear and eventually makes its return to the 2024 TV schedule , I’m sure Travis Kelce will have more to say about his role on the team, and I’m positive we’ll get more funny lines from him. Whether the innuendo was intended or not, it was there, and we all got a good laugh out of it.

Now, it’s time for the tight end to get back to work on the field, and in the meantime, we’ll keep you posted on what’s going on with his career and life as we learn more.