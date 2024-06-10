Travis Kelce And The Rock Reportedly Met About His Post-Football Career ‘Path,’ And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

Travis Kelce, the talented tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has had an incredible year. Not only did he win the Super Bowl (again!), but he has also been in a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift . Now, reports are suggesting that he might be planning for his future and making a move to Hollywood. Allegedly, Kelce has been seeking advice from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on transitioning from the football field to the big screen. The two recently met at Johnson's Los Angeles home and bonded over a Brazilian-style Rodizio barbecue while discussing the ins and outs of breaking into Hollywood. And, man, I wish I could have been a fly on the wall.

Per the U.S. Sun , a source revealed that the third-round draft pick aims to follow in the WWE star-turned-Hollywood A-lister’s footsteps and has been soaking up all the wisdom he can from the seasoned actor. This NFL star is set to make his Hollywood debut in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror drama series , Grotesquerie. When discussing the two sports titans, the insider claimed:

They have been speaking to each other a lot recently. They spent hours at his house talking about their life, careers, and ambitions. The Rock is the person whose path he wants to follow.

If anyone understands the leap from sports to Hollywood, it's the former wrestler-turned-Hollywood blockbuster star. What did they talk about? Maybe Dwayne Johnson could have given him some sage advice, considering he has been so open about why he was nervous about transitioning from wrestling to acting . Regardless, I'm eager to know what was discussed.

Speaking about the Chiefs player's relationship with the Moana voice star and Ballers alum the source noted that Travis Kelce returned from their dinner packed with valuable insights. The added:

He got out of this dinner with tons of information, and he really loves the connection and the friendship they are building. You learn with the best in the business, so he is turning into a ‘sponge’ to collect and get all the information and advice he can from people from that industry.

The famed NFL player reportedly has clear Hollywood aspirations, and who better to mentor him than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? The two have more in common than one might think at first glance, seeing as how Johnson is also a former football player, having played in college before transitioning to the Canadian football league and eventually following in the family tradition of wrestling.

While Grotesquerie will be Travis Kelce's first scripted series, he's no stranger to the small screen. He hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and made a memorable cameo alongside Taylor Swift last fall. Plus, he's set to host the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?--which will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers . But let's be real—sketch comedy and scripted series are worlds apart, and Grotesquerie's cast -- which includes Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville -- will require serious acting chops. But the big question is: Will Swift's boyfriend join as a full-fledged cast member, or will he just make a guest appearance? Only time will tell, but, either way, I'm excited to watch.

Fans might have to hold their horses before seeing the KC star fully transition into acting, considering he just inked a monumental multi-million dollar contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end isn't stepping away from the gridiron anytime soon. With Grotesquerie expected to land on the 2024 TV schedule this fall, its season will likely coincide with the NFL season. So, for now, we’ll see him dominate the football field and the small screen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Travis Kelce’s reported discussions with the Fast & The Furious franchise star may be paving the way for a successful second act. As the NFL Megastar absorbs wisdom and builds connections, fans eagerly anticipate where this new journey will lead. And let’s be honest, if I could have been a fly on the wall during those chats, I'd have to ask The Rock about his initial reaction to those notorious Scorpion King CGI effects in The Mummy Returns. Worst visual effects ever committed to the screen ? Maybe not career-changing advice but, boy, am I curious.