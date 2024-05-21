‘No Nookie’: Gwen Stefani Reportedly Went To Extreme Lengths To Get Blake Shelton Healthy Ahead Of His Big Return To The Voice

Blake Shelton is reportedly making a cameo appearance on The Voice Season 25 finale, and when he does, fans may notice he’s sporting a slimmer figure than when he exited the show two seasons ago. The cowboy has reportedly lost about 20 pounds, and it sounds like he’s got wife Gwen Stefani to thank for it. The No Doubt singer reportedly went to pretty extreme lengths to motivate her husband to a healthier lifestyle, allegedly saying “no nookie” until he made some changes.

Gwen Stefani’s Bedroom Ban Allegedly Helped Blake Shelton Lose Weight

Hopefully Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been getting to spend more time together now that the country singer no longer has two seasons of The Voice to film per year (though Stefani will be back in the Big Red Chairs for Season 26). There was one specific activity, though, that the ska queen supposedly took off the table until her husband got some of his bad habits under control. According to an insider for Life&Style :

She said no nookie until she saw improvement. It may have sounded harsh, but she had to make Blake realize she was serious! He’s tried to lose weight before with little to no success. But Gwen put her foot down. She wants him to stick around, and his unhealthy habits were grating on her nerves!

I mean, setting attainable goals for yourself is a proven way to obtain your objective, and one can easily see how sexy time with Gwen Stefani might have kept her husband inspired. It seems to have worked, too, as Blake Shelton reportedly replaced his favorite foods like frozen pizzas with sensible portions of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables. He also cut back on the beer, the source said, continuing:

Blake feels like a new man. Before, he was huffing and puffing going up stairs — but now he’s darting up and down with no trouble at all!

And as for the “nookie,” Blake Shelton’s newfound energy has supposedly only done good things for the adorable couple. The insider said:

Their love life has greatly improved, and Blake has more stamina and energy now than he’s had in years. He realizes he really let himself go. Now there’s sizzle in their marriage again.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for nearly three years and are often the subject of rumors of marital strife . It’s good to hear that the cowboy may have a little extra pep in his step these days, especially as he prepares to return to NBC.

Blake Shelton Returning To The Voice For Season 25 Finale

The five finalists on The Voice’s 25th season gave their final performances on May 20, and when someone from Reba McEntire, John Legend or Dan + Shay’s team is crowned the winner on May 21 (Chance the Rapper’s team was eliminated in the Semifinals), there will be some familiar faces in the studio.

Along with Blake Shelton, who left the show after 23 seasons, a number of former Voice coaches will return to celebrate the competition’s milestone 25th season. According to NBC , the cowboy will be joined by his former rivals Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, another OG coach CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani. That is quite a stacked card, and I can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors